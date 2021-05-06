Global Graphics PLC: Result of the Annual General Meeting

GLOBAL GRAPHICS: RESULT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cambridge (UK) 6 May 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment.

The results of the voting are as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheldTotalResult
122,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass
222,745,7961,750022,747,54699.992%Pass
322,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass
422,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass
522,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass
622,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass
722,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass
822,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass
922,745,0402,506022,747,54699.989%Pass
1022,745,0402,506022,747,54699.989%Pass
1122,745,0402,506022,747,54699.989%Pass
1222,744,0403,506022,747,54699.985%Pass
1322,747,5460022,747,546100.000%Pass

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting

Board of directors
Effective from the AGM on 6 May 2021, the board of directors is:

  • Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman
  • Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer
  • Graeme Huttley, Chief Financial Officer
  • Clare Findlay, non-executive director
  • Luc De Vos, non-executive director

About Global Graphics
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.   Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.

