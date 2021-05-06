Elitium and GDA Capital Introduce the First-Ever NFT BAZL Art Exhibition

Miami, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elitium, the future of blockchain wealth management, has partnered with GDA Capital, the influential digital asset investment firm, to host NFT BAZL, the first-ever NFT Art Exhibition. NFT BAZL is set to take place at The Temple House’s tech-enabled interiors in South Beach, Miami.

On June 2nd, attendees will join one of the first on-site displays from some of the top NFT artists. The event will be the first to host a physical NFT gallery that will showcase both digital and physical art from our curated collection of artists. These will be hand-selected by the prestigious secondary art market specialist and curator Estelle Ohayon.

Our team is composed of names such as Daniel Mazzone, Paul Rousso, Super Buddha, and Tom Bates. We will be showcasing over 100 of their physical and digital masterpieces that will be auctioned live during the event.

“In times of globalization, the world is turning digital. Borderless transfer of ownership between people without a middle man will be a key factor when it comes to mass adoption of blockchain technology. That’s where I see huge value that can be created by making NFT’s simple and tangible. By bringing amazing artists to our events and creating a platform that will benefit both buyers and sellers, we can build the bridge between the physical and digital world.” – Elitium Founder and CEO Raoul Milhado.

“As the market for NFTs continues to grow over the next few years, we’re focusing on building the platforms and events that will lead the space. NFT BAZL is just the start of what we believe will be the future of art exhibitions.” – GDA Capital Co-founder and CEO Michael Gord.

The event will also feature the launch of Elitium’s in-app marketplace. Collectors will be able to purchase exclusive artworks by simply scanning the QR code for their favorites and placing their bids via an online auction. The app then keeps track of the provenance and ownership of the art leveraging a purpose-built blockchain. As the Elitium platform is targeted to high net worth individuals, the event is sure to bring quality buyers to the Artists whilst incentivizing artists with royalties when using the Elitium NFT marketplace.

“The Elitium platform treats the NFT infrastructure as a method of transferring ownership of highly collectible physical and digital masterpieces. By leveraging the blockchain we can pay a royalty to the artists and provide additional security around authentication and storage.” – Elitium Founder and CTO Jean-Pierre Morand.

NFT BAZL comes at a time when Miami is becoming one of the most crypto-friendly cities in the world. Mayor Francis Suarez has expressed positive attitudes towards the industry, saying that he wants the city to be “on the next wave of innovation.” The event also dovetails Elitium’s recent partnership with Haute Living Media.

Tickets for the NFT BAZL event will be available through: https://nftbazl.com.

About Elitium

Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption. For more information visit www.elitium.io



About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is the capital markets arm of the GDA Group, one of the most established blockchain firms in North America. It provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. For more information visit www.gda.capital





