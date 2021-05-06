L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) first quarter 2021 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, May 19, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.





What: L Brands First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Where:

www.LB.com How: Log on to www.LB.com or call:

Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 946-7609 (Conference ID 6362067)

Domestic Replay Number: (866) 410-5845 (Conference ID 6362067)



International Dial-In Number: (517) 308-9411 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Replay Number: (203) 369-0647 (Conference ID 6362067)



If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived and made available on www.LB.com .

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.



