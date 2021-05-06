Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 6.5.2021

| Source: Rapala VMC Oyj Rapala VMC Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND



Rapala VMC CorporationStock Exchange Release6.5.2021
   
   
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 6.5.2021
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 6.5.2021 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share RAP1V 
Amount 2,000Shares
Average price/ share 8,7722EUR
Total cost 17,544.40EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 361 609 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 6.5.2021 
   
   
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
For further information:  
Olli Aho  
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540 
   
www.rapalavmc.com  



 

 

Attachment


Attachments

RAP1V_6_5_trades