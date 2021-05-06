HACU announces the workshops of its premier conference on Hispanic higher education to be held virtually Oct. 25-27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced more than 50 workshops will be offered virtually under the theme, “35 Years of Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success,” as part of its 35th Annual Conference, taking place virtually, October 25-27, 2021.



General conference workshops will include topics of interest to Hispanic-Serving Institutions and colleges and universities serving Hispanic students. Topics are offered under the following six tracks: Grants and Fundraising Opportunities; Partnerships that Work; Executive Leadership for Presidents, CEOs and Trustees; Championing Academic Success for Hispanic Students, Research and Practice; Advocacy and Policy; and International Partnerships. A separate student track will be offered for undergraduate students under HACU’s ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute, taking place Oct. 24-27.

Special features of the conference will include the following: Opening Plenary with HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores who will deliver the State of HACU, an International Plenary and a Town Hall. HACU will also recognize honorees that have contributed to improving opportunities for college students. A virtual exhibitor experience will also be included.

For a complete agenda and list of workshops, click here

HACU’s premier conference on Hispanic higher education provides a unique forum for the sharing of information and ideas for the best and most promising practices in the education of Hispanics and promotes and expands partnerships and strategic alliances for collaboration between HACU-member institutions and public- and private-sector organizations.

The regular lineup of pre-and post-conference events will include:

Oct. 20 – 20th Annual Latino Higher Education Leadership Institute

Oct. 21 – Seventh PreK-12/Higher Education Collaboration Symposium

Oct. 28 – 10th Annual Deans' Forum on Hispanic Higher Education

Registration for HACU’s 35th Annual Conference and pre-and post-conference events is available at hacu.net. Early bird rates are available through Sept. 24.

Advertising, Exhibitor, and Sponsorship opportunities are available. Special thanks to all 35th Annual Conference sponsors.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Sacramento, California and Washington, D.C. This year, HACU celebrates its 35th Anniversary since its founding.

CONTACT:

Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

210.576.3206

njgarcia@hacu.net