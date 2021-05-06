Gregory D. Gadson, Retired Army Colonel, Joins SoldierStrong Advisory Board

STAMFORD, Conn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retired U.S. Army Col. Gregory D. Gadson has joined the advisory board of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the nation’s military veterans by providing them with revolutionary medical technologies to help them take their next steps forward in their lives after service.



“With over 25 years of military service and a continued commitment and passion for advocating for wounded veterans, Colonel Gadson has dedicated his life to being of service to our country and to others,” said Chris Meek, SoldierStrong co-founder and chairman. “He understands the value of teamwork and collaboration, which coupled with his military experience and the extraordinary efforts he has made in providing leadership to others, will serve him and our organization well in his new role on the advisory board.”

Commissioned as a second lieutenant in field artillery in 1989 from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Gadson’s record includes active duty of more than 26 years during which he served in every major conflict of that time, including Operations Desert Shield/Storm in Kuwait; Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia-Herzegovina; Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2007, as commander of the Second Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery, an improvised explosive device (IED) attack cost him both legs above the knee and full use of his right arm and hand.

Gadson continued to remain on active duty despite his injuries. His career culminated with his service as the garrison commander of Fort Belvoir where he oversaw the daily operations of the strategic sustaining base where more than 50,000 military personnel and employees provide support and services for more than 140 commands and agencies for the Department of Defense. His military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (2), Bronze Stars (3), Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal (3) and the Army Commendation Medal (3).

Outside of his military service, Gadson has found success as an actor. He made his silver screen debut in 2012 as a lead actor in the blockbuster movie Battleship, where he portrayed a war-injured veteran that helped save the world from an alien invasion. In 2015, he completed the first season of The Inspectors, a CBS educational television series. An entrepreneur, he is currently a managing partner of the government company, Patriot Strategies, LLC.

Gadson is a graduate of Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and holds master’s degrees in information systems from Webster University and policy management from Georgetown University. He also holds an honorary Doctor of Laws from Webster University. A passionate advocate for wounded warriors, veterans and those with disabilities, Gadson shares his experience and perspectives on several boards of directors and advisory committees.

“As someone who has experienced firsthand the physical impacts of service, the work that SoldierStrong carries out speaks to my lived experience,” Gadson said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to lend the lessons of my experiences and my leadership to an organization that shares in my passion for bettering the lives of those who have so dutifully served our country. I look forward to the meaningful and impactful work that I will accomplish in collaboration with my advisory board peers.”

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women continue moving in the only direction they should know - forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes toward support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life, Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit http://www.soldierstrong.org/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f43f3e4b-9bc5-4669-a3d0-93453d728690