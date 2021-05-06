Kering : Repurchase of own shares for allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees

English French

PRESS RELEASE 05.06.2021

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES FOR ALLOCATION TO FREE SHARE GRANT PROGRAMS FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

Within the scope of its share repurchase program authorized by the April 22, 2021 shareholders' meeting (14th resolution), Kering has entrusted an investment service provider to acquire up to 200,000 ordinary Kering shares, representing close to 0.2% of its share capital as at April 15, 2021, no later than June 25, 2021 and subject to market conditions. These shares will be allocated to free share grant programs to some employees. The unit purchase price may not exceed the maximum set by the April 22, 2021 shareholders' meeting.

As part of the previous repurchase announced on February 22, 2021 (with a deadline of April 16, 2021), Kering bought back 142,723 of its own shares.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

www.kering.com

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

Attachment