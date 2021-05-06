Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 6 May 2021

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Danske Bank A/S on 6 May 2021. According to the announcement the total number of Talenom shares owned by Danske Bank A/S fell below the level of 5% as a result of share transactions concluded on 5 May 2021.

Total position of Danske Bank A/S according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.98% 4.98%2,177,177.00
Position of previous notification5.83% 5.83% 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

 Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40001535802,425.002,174,752.000.00555%4.97648%
SUBTOTAL2,177,177.004.98%

                                                                              
