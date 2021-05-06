UBISOFT ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF

THE TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION UNIVERSE

Ubisoft Shares New Details About The Division’s Expanding Trajectory With New Games and Transmedia Content Coming to the Franchise

Download the Press Release

Download the Timeline





Paris, France — May 6, 2021 — Today, Ubisoft announced an update on the Tom Clancy’s The Division universe.

The launch of Tom Clancy’s The Division® back in 2016 marked the first completely original IP under the Tom Clancy umbrella since 2009, and the game broke multiple Ubisoft sales records. The franchise continued its development with Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 becoming one of the most successful games of 2019 and its 2020 expansion, Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 Warlords of New York, was the most active in the game’s history.

“In the past five years, The Division has grown from a very ambitious project at Ubisoft to a world-renowned franchise reaching 40 million unique players,” explained Alain Corre, executive director of Ubisoft EMEA. “We are very proud of what our teams have accomplished with this franchise and the amazing universe they have created. The potential and depth of this enables us to explore new and exciting content that will please loyal long-term fans of The Division and new ones alike.”

As part of this expansion of the franchise, today Ubisoft unveiled Tom Clancy’s The Division® Heartland, a brand-new free-to-play game set in the universe of The Division. Development is being led by Red Storm Entertainment, a studio with close ties to the Tom Clancy licenses, who have also worked on The Division and The Division 2. The Division Heartland will be a stand-alone experience available on PC, console and cloud platforms in 2021-22. Ubisoft also announced plans to take The Division franchise to mobile, bringing the universe to an even wider audience. More details on this project will come at a later date.

Finally, The Division 2 will also be receiving brand-new content as part of an update coming in late 2021. Ubisoft Massive, with support from Ubisoft Bucharest, is leading the development of this new content that will include an entirely new game mode and new methods for levelling agents up with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability. More details will be revealed on this new update ahead of its release.

The Division is also expanding its transmedia offering, with the film, starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, in development with Netflix. Inspired by the events of the original game, the film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Additionally, The Division is announcing an upcoming original novel published by Aconyte. The story will be set after the events of The Division 2 and will explore how the Outbreak affects different regions of the United States as agents fight to secure supply routes. More information will be shared about The Division’s transmedia content later this year.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jean-Benoît Roquette

SVP Investor Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com







Alexandre Enjalbert

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com



Press Relations

Michael Burk

Senior Director of Corporate Public Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 24 03

Michael.burk@ubisoft.com









About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2016–2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, The Division logo, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

Attachments