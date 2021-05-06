GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders' meeting to be held on May 27,2021

English French

Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 27, 2021

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, May 6, 2021 – GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) hereby informs its shareholders that the combined shareholders’ meeting has been convened on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 3:00 pm (Paris time).

The preliminary notice of meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main formalities for attending and voting at this shareholders’ meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » ( www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo ) on April 21, 2021, under the number 48. This notice may also be consulted on the GTT’s website ( www.gtt.fr ).

The convening notice will be published in the BALO and in a legal notice on May 12, 2021, and will also be available on GTT’s website.

In accordance with article 4 of French ordinance n ° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as modified by ordinance n ° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and extended by decree n ° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, and taking into account the measures to restrict movement and regrouping of persons taken in the context of the state of health emergency (in particular Decree No.2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 prescribing the general measures necessary to deal with the covid-19 epidemic), and making obstacle to the physical presence of its members at the shareholders’ meeting, this shareholders’ meeting will exceptionally be held behind close doors and without the physical presence of the shareholders.

Under these conditions, you must, to exercise your rights:

● favor the use of electronic means;

● express your choices before the meeting regarding the resolutions that are proposed to you, thanks to:

- “postal voting”,

- the appointment of a proxy who will vote “pre-Assembly”,

- in “power to the President of the General Assembly”,

only options now available due to the circumstances mentioned above.

In accordance with the provisions of article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder holding shares under the registered form may request to be provided with the documents and information set forth in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code from the publication of the convening notice and until the fifth day (included) before the date of the shareholders’ meeting. This request must be made through the form attached to the notice of convocation and must be sent by post to BNP Paribas Securities Services – CTO Assemblées Générales – Grands Moulins de Pantin – 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France.

Shareholders holding shares under the bearer form may also request a copy of these documents and information by applying to BNP Paribas Securities Services, whose address is given above, giving proof of their capacity as shareholders by submitting a shareholding certificate provided by their usual financial intermediary.

The explanatory documents related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 27, 2021 required by current legal and regulatory provisions to be made available to the shareholders may be consulted (i) from May 6, 2021 on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr) and (ii) from May 6, 2021 at the GTT registered office, 1, route de Versailles 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France and at BNP Paribas Securities Services, whose address is given above.

The communication of an information or a document will be validly carried out by electronic message, provided that the shareholder indicates in his request the electronic address at which it can be done. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to provide their email address when making any requests.

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media Contact:

press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 80 80

For more information, visit the GTT website, www.gtt.fr.

About GTT

GTT is the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and marketing advanced technologies for improved energy performance. GTT technologies combine operational efficiency and safety to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. The Group also offers systems for the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a wide range of services, including digital solutions in the field of Smart Shipping. GTT also operates in the hydrogen sector through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835, Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indexes.

