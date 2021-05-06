Efferent Labs and Gore Announce Development Collaboration Expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efferent Labs and W. L. Gore & Associates (“Gore”) today announced an expansion of their collaboration to explore the utility of Gore materials in Efferent’s “Living Informatics” CytoComm™ platform. Gore will partner with Efferent’s team within their Innovation Labs & Science Center in Flagstaff, AZ. Gore’s world leading expertise in advanced materials will expand the utility of the CytoComm™ platform by enabling the sensor to more readily sample the environment surrounding the implanted device.



“Having World class expertise in material science from Gore is going to be key to expanding the potential uses for the CytoComm™ platform. We are already working with their life science team to optimize the materials within our sensor,” said Bill Rader, CEO at Efferent. “Building on our relationship and leveraging the infrastructure within Gore will vastly accelerate our commercialization strategy.”

“We are intrigued and excited about the potential impact the CytoComm™ platform will have on advancing the field of Living Informatics, and see this as an arena where Gore’s expertise in advanced materials can further optimize the platform. Expanding the collaborative effort with Efferent is providing Gore with alternative opportunities for our advanced material and bio-interface capabilities as we continue to look for markets where our materials can make a significant impact,” said Justin Skaife, Ph.D., Exploratory Research Leader at Gore.

About Efferent Labs

Efferent Labs, based in Charleston, S.C., with operations in Buffalo, N.Y., is engaged in the development and commercialization of their CytoComm™ implantable biosensor for use in pre-clinical animal research. Their technology will lower costs associated with animal research by >20% and provide researchers with real-time data at the cellular level. The company is currently on track to commercialize their first biosensor platform, CytoComm™, by mid-2022.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion. www.gore.com

Media Contact:

Matthew E. Colpoys, Jr.

President & COO, Efferent

mcolpoys@efferentlabs.com

716-536-2971