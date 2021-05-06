Medivolve Announces an Investor Webinar Tuesday, May 11 at 11 am ET

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) a healthcare company that seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations and exclusive partnerships to transform human health management, today announces that a webinar will be held on Tuesday, May 11th at 11 am ET.



The webinar will feature newly appointed Medivolve CEO, David Preiner as he provides an overview on the company's recent developments and an opportunity to learn more about Medivolve’s strategic evolution from a COVID-19 testing company to a health technology and services company. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A session.

To register, please use this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sZPZHSSuQk6SftU6jk1nHw