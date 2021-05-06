For Work or Play, Biggie Billboards Reinvents the Mobile Advertising Industry With Removable, Replaceable Banners

Westlake Village, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biggie Billboards is embracing new technologies and innovative ideas to help people promote their business, honor an organization or cause, or simply express themselves in a unique and powerful way.

Biggie Billboards has created the world’s first removable, re-usable, truck tailgate banner. Unlike decals or wraps, these 100% custom made banners are simple to install and easy to remove and replace if someone’s inspiration changes. Each banner can be installed in a matter of minutes and can be removed in just a few seconds. Biggie Billboards uses a one-of-a-kind, patent-pending technology to allow easy use that will not scrape or scratch the truck.

Whether someone is trying to share a message, promote their business, or simply wants to cheer on their favorite college team on Saturday, Biggie Billboards has the perfect solution to turn their truck into a mobile billboard.

Biggie Billboards makes it easy to create and order a billboard, right on their new website at BiggieBillboards.com. Customers have three different design options. They can create their own design from scratch, edit an existing professionally made design, or purchase a set licensed design. The editable professional designs are made with small business owners in mind, like realtors, landscapers, service and trades people, and small business consultants. The licensed designs include categories like sports, colleges, brands, and Americana.

Every Biggie Billboard is made to the highest quality standards and looks amazing! Biggie Billboards uses the highest-quality commercial grade materials and printing technology so that ever banner delivers “wow factor” impact.

Many pickup truck owners rely on their vehicles for work and log a lot of miles. Installing a Biggie Billboard on their truck is a great way to help them advertise their service or business. It turns their truck into a mobile billboard, one of the most cost effective and efficient forms of advertising. For drivers who find themselves stuck in traffic frequently, Biggie Billboards mobile banners can help spread the word about a product or service, even when those drivers are off the clock.

One of the benefits of a Biggie Billboard is how easy they are to install and remove. The unique tailgate attachment system makes it easy to swap out designs as often as someone wants. Customers might advertise their business during the week and then switch banners to their favorite team on the weekend. Biggie Billboards makes this easy by offering low cost, additional billboards, including a buy-two-get-one-free deal.

Trucks end up in some of the toughest terrains, which is why Biggie Billboards are made tough too. These banners are made to withstand the toughest weather, worksite, or weekend. And while they are engineered tough, Biggie Billboards are gentle on trucks. They know how important a pickup truck can be to its owner, which is why they only use the highest-quality rubber-padded parts and premium materials that will not damage any truck. Unlike permanent vehicle banners and adhesives, Biggie Billboards offers a safe way to advertise a business or cheer on a favorite team, right on the tailgate.

Biggie Billboards is committed to supporting their customers. Whether it is live chat or 24/7 phone support with a real American service person, Biggie is there for their customers. By tapping into the latest high-tech tools and technologies, Biggie can offer their customers a variety of support resources including step-by-step instructional videos right on the website at BiggieBillboards.com.

For the first time ever, more Americans bought a pickup truck in 2020 than any other type of vehicle. With more than fifty million trucks on the road in America, it’s clear that there is a big potential market for this unique product.

About Biggie Billboards

Biggie Billboards is on a mission to celebrate freedom of expression and individuality. When someone wants to share something with the world, when they are passionate about being heard, Biggie’s patented technology enables them to easily and affordably use their cars and trucks to deliver their message. Biggie Billboards is committed to social and environmental responsibility and is certified as Carbon Neutral by Natural Resource Partners.

For more information on Biggie Billboards

https://biggiebillboards.com/

To learn more about Biggie Billboards on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wS7pP_fWrA0