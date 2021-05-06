MadeGood Foods Supports Hard-Working Nurses with Donation of 12,000 Bars to Ontario Hospitals

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadeGood Foods ,® the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich snack creators, is proud to announce they will be donating more than 12,000 of their signature healthy Granola Bars to hard-working nurses across Ontario in celebration of National Nurses Week, which runs from May 10 to May 16.



“Nurses are the backbone of our care system and we want to thank them for providing the best care possible for those who need it,” said Nima Fotovat, President of MadeGood Foods. “With many working long and arduous hours, we want to make sure that our Canadian nurses have something healthy and nutritious to keep them fuelled throughout their shift, which is why we are beyond grateful to be able to donate thousands of MadeGood Granola Bars to nurses in Ontario hospitals.”

The donation, which is valued at over $10,000, will be divided between several locations across the province: The Hospital For Sick Children, Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, Trillium Health Partners Foundations, Mississauga Hospital, Credit Valley Hospital, and Queensway Health Centre.

All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated nut-free facility and free of the top eight allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, and shellfish.

