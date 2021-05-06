UpMenu Ranks The Top Fast Food Restaurants In USA

Warszawa, Poland, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpMenu, the trusted and reliable Online Food Ordering System, has ranked the top fast food restaurants in the USA, offering consumers a benchmark on the best places to order from in the country.

UpMenu has revolutionized food ordering not only in the country but around the world. In fact, it now has its presence in more than 100 countries as over 5700 restaurants are using its system to their advantage. Quite simply, this pioneering system takes the hassle and delays out of food ordering to make the process quite smooth. It thus allows food businesses and establishments to start catering to new customers and making money at the earliest.



This Online Food Ordering System has certainly had its huge benefits in the past year of the pandemic. With an increasing number of patrons relying on takeaways and food deliveries, it gave a shot in the arm to restaurant owners. They have been able to cater to customers in troubled times while growing their businesses. Thus it has been the recipe for a win-win situation for everyone.

Studies have shown that 70% of customers would prefer to order directly from a restaurant ordering system rather than relying on third-party platforms. But unfortunately, many restaurants around the world are not equipped to handle orders online. That’s where the Online Food Ordering solution by UpMenu comes into the picture giving restaurants the cutting edge advantage.

For starters, this software can be easily integrated into a restaurant website. Moreover, UpMenu also has a website builder solution, which can be used by restaurants that don’t have an existing website. Once the software is installed, restaurants can start taking orders seamlessly and without having to pay high commissions to third-party platforms. Thus it can save them huge amounts in the long run.

Online Food Ordering certainly has its advantages over traditional orders via phone. It avoids any human errors and the orders are displayed smartly on the system within seconds. It thus makes the task more streamlined and efficient for restaurants. It has been seen that online orders have 18% more value than orders taken via phone. Restaurants also get insights through menu management and accurate ordering, which encourage them to curate the best menus.

This smart solution is also designed to reduce delivery costs for restaurants. It does that by drawing delivery areas on the map with minimum value of orders and delivery costs. This Online Food Ordering System supports cashless payments, which allows restaurants to add new customers. Restaurants can also get product sales reports from the menu, which is another crucial insight to make smart business decisions.

With this dynamic system, UpMenu has changed the game for restaurants around the world as they have boosted their profitability. And it has now ranked the top fast food restaurants in the US, offering valuable information for customers and keeping its platform engaging for everyone.

UpMenu.com is a pioneering Online Food Ordering solution that has made its mark in over 100 countries with over 5700 restaurants that have processed more than 4.1 million orders so far.

