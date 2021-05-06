Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange Expands Commodity Contract Base Metals Offering with New Aluminum Alloy Futures

Yokohama, Japan, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced that it will expand its base metals offering with the introduction of a new Aluminum Alloy futures contract to begin trading on next quarter. Pending relevant regulatory review periods, the new contract will be available for trading on YKOFX, for submission for clearing through YKOFX Clear, and will be listed with and subject to the rules and regulations of YKOFX.



"This new contract will provide our customers and market participants with an effective and transparent solution for hedging aluminum alloy price risk. This comes to further develop our product offerings, adding to existing commodity metals trading." said Kakuji Ryusuke, YKOFX Executive Director of Metals Products. "Aluminum Alloy futures will complement our diverse suite of physically delivered and financially settled aluminum futures and responds to commercial customer demand for a Southeast Asia Pacific Region exchange-cleared hedging tool for managing their aluminum alloy risk."

"We've seen growing demand for a Southeast Asia Pacific Region aluminum alloy risk management tool from customers who prefer to hedge using flexible exchange-listed futures contracts," said Choei Ono, Head of Global Commodities. "YKOFX's new aluminum alloy futures contract will provide a much-needed solution to the market at a time when a significant number of base metals customers are shifting the way they hedge their physical material."

This new Aluminum Alloy futures contract will complement YKOFX's existing suite of aluminum risk management tools, including its Aluminum Contract Premium futures, Aluminium European Quality futures, Aluminium American Premium Duty futures, Aluminum Japan Quality futures, and physically delivered Aluminum futures.

About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)

YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.

Media Contact +8167-143-8731

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.











