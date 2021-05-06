CCAB announces lineup of prominent Indigenous women for June IWIL event

Toronto, ON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announces the 2021 Indigenous Women in Leadership (IWIL) event, featuring a panel of prominent Indigenous women, all previous recipients of CCAB’s national IWIL award. The topic, Empowering Women to Lead: what it will take to move the Indigenous economy forward is addressed by the impressive speaker line-up that includes:

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould – Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister, attorney general, and minister of veterans affairs. She is currently the independent Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

– Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister, attorney general, and minister of veterans affairs. She is currently the independent Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville Roberta Jamieson, OC – the first First Nations woman in Canada to earn a law degree, former president and CEO of Indspire, and an officer of the Order of Canada

– the first First Nations woman in Canada to earn a law degree, former president and CEO of Indspire, and an officer of the Order of Canada Nicole Bourque-Bouchier – co-owner and CEO of Bouchier, one of the largest Indigenous-owned and operated companies in the Athabasca oil sands region

– co-owner and CEO of Bouchier, one of the largest Indigenous-owned and operated companies in the Athabasca oil sands region Dr. Deborah Saucier – an accomplished neuroscientist and the current president and vice-chancellor of Vancouver Island University

– an accomplished neuroscientist and the current president and vice-chancellor of Vancouver Island University Chief Tammy Cook-Searson – the 2021 IWIL award recipient, and the first woman Chief of Lac La Ronge Indian Band

The event, presented by Loblaw Companies Limited, is co-hosted by two equally impressive Indigenous women. Joining CCAB’s president and CEO, Tabatha Bull, is Hope Regimbald, the Indigenous relations advisor at LNG Canada. Ms. Regimbald is a proud and active citizen of the Woodland Cree First Nation. She specializes in community engagement, communications, and influencing organizational inclusion of Indigenous world views.

The event recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of the 2021 Indigenous Women in Leadership Award recipient, Chief Tammy Cook-Searson. Chief Cook-Searson of Lac La Ronge Indian Band is currently serving her sixth term. Lac La Ronge is the largest First Nation in Saskatchewan and includes the communities of La Ronge, Sucker River, Stanley Mission, Grandmother’s Bay, Morin Lake and Little Red River. The Indigenous Women in Leadership Award is proudly sponsored by LNG Canada.

“From the panelists to our honouree to my co-host for the day – these women have helped shape the landscape in Canada from education to politics to business and beyond. During this time of uncertainty, these outstanding role models lend their wisdom and encourage us to move forward and adapt to these difficult times.” – Tabatha Bull, President & CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

The Indigenous Women in Leadership event on June 17, 2021 uses an interactive, live streaming platform. More information about the event and how to register can be found at https://ccab.swoogo.com/iwil/.

-30-

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit ccab.com.

Attachment