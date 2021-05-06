Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces Partnership with CCC to Develop Green Hydrogen Demonstrator Plant in Middle East

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), ("Fusion Fuel", or "the Company"), a green hydrogen technology company, is pleased to announce that it reached a collaboration agreement with Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (Offshore) (“CCC”), to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East.



CCC and Fusion Fuel have agreed to cooperate on projects involving the production of green hydrogen for potential clients in the refining and petrochemical industries in order to reduce their carbon footprint. The companies plan to develop demonstrator plants in several countries in the region, namely Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the CCC to open this new market,” explained Joao Wahnon, Head of Business Development at Fusion Fuel. “The Middle East represents a big opportunity and a very promising region for us, given the high levels of solar exposure, strong appetite for green hydrogen projects, and strategic geographic position between Europe and Asia. We are excited to bring Fusion Fuel's revolutionary technology to the Middle East.”

Dori Barakat, Director of Business Development at CCC added: “We are very pleased to cooperate with Fusion Fuel towards the building of Green Hydrogen and Ammonia plants and to bring our expertise in construction projects, particularly in the Middle East. This cooperation between our companies will generate new opportunities in the development of green energies.”

About CCC

Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (Offshore) (“CCC”), is a globally diversified company specializing in Engineering and Construction. Since its formation in 1952, CCC has become one of the leading international contractors with a worldwide turnover of over US$ 4 Billion and managing 60,000 personnel composed of more than 80 nationalities.

The Consolidated Contractors Group has established a strong market presence in the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. Through 7 decades of growth, the Group has been successful in the highly competitive construction industry by drawing on the unique experience, skills, and knowledge of all the members of its Group.

CCC Group diverse portfolio captures all aspects of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) value chain, starting with Feasibility Studies, into Design, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning, Operations, and Maintenance as well as Project Development for various sectors including Oil & Gas, Buildings & Civil Engineering Works, Pipelines, Marine Works, Heavy and Light Industrial Plants and Maintenance of Mechanical Installations and Underwater Structures.

The company values are a family legacy carried by the founders and transplanted into the organization. These values are reflected in its projects’ enduring quality, high safety records, and high ethical standards. It is committed to responsible growth, serving local communities and society, and respecting the environment.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc.

Fusion Fuel Green plc. is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen space, committed to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonizing the global energy system by making zero-emissions green hydrogen commercially viable and accessible. Fusion Fuel has created a revolutionary proprietary electrolyzer solution that allows it to produce hydrogen at highly competitive costs using renewable energy, resulting in zero-carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines includes the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen capacity, the development of hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel and active management of the portfolio of such hydrogen plants as assets, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

