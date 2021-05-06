Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global flexible garden hoses market is expected to grow from USD 1.04 billion in 2020 to USD 1.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

A flexible garden hose is recognized for reducing the amount of effort required to transport large water containers from the water link to the garden. Watering the lawn and the garden is hassle-free with a flexible garden hose. Hoses are made of a variety of materials, ranging from low-cost vinyl to durable rubber to patented blends formulated for special purposes such as kink resistance, weight reduction, and longevity. Flexible garden hoses made of vinyl are the cheapest and most attractive choice for customers on a budget. While it is a lightweight choice, it is not as durable as other materials and is more resistant to kinking, fracturing, and cracking. It also degrades easily. As a result, several companies chose rubber for garden hoses because rubber hoses are both sturdy and long-lasting. Rubber is the material of choice for heavy-duty applications, but its bulky design and high price are two big drawbacks.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world’s economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the flexible garden hoses market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Another challenge for the market is kinking of the hose which leads to leakage problems.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419391/request-sample

Key players operating in the global flexible garden hoses market include Legacy Manufacturing Co., Craftsman, Water Right Inc., Gilmour, Melnor, Briggs & Stratton, Teknor Apex Company, Terraflex, Flexon Industries, and Swan Products, LLC among others. To gain a significant market share in the global flexible garden hoses market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Water Right Inc. and Craftsman are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of flexible garden hoses in the global market.

Soaker hoses segment is leading the market and is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the projected timeframe

The product type segment consists of soaker hoses, sprinkler hoses, expandable hoses, conventional hoses, and others. Soaker hoses segment is leading the market and is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the projected timeframe. Soaker hoses are becoming more common because they use close to 70% less water than sprinklers. Furthermore, no water is lost because it is guided directly into the roots of the soil, where it is most needed. These hoses are perfect for applications in planters and vegetable gardens.

Medium duty hoses segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.9% in the year 2020

Based on performance, the global market has been divided into heavy & super heavy-duty hoses, medium duty hoses, and light duty hoses. Medium duty hoses segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.9% in the year 2020. They have a durable, weather-resistant vinyl cover that offers stability even in cold weather, making them ideal for year-round use. Furthermore, their solid crush-prone couplings guarantee dependability and longer service life.

Offline segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.4% in the year 2020

On the basis of distribution channel the flexible garden hoses market has been segmented into online and offline. Offline segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.4% in the year 2020. The presence of many versatile garden hose brands under one roof, which allows customers to easily compare prices and specifications, as well as assistance from knowledgeable employees, is expected to drive the development of the offline sales channel over the projected period. Some popular offline retailers are Walmart, Ace Hardware, Target, and A.M. Leonard.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/flexible-garden-hoses-market-by-product-type-soaker-419391.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Flexible Garden Hoses Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global flexible garden hoses market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Europe region accounted for the major market share of 32.7% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The majority of European households have a private garden; this is expected to drive demand for gardening goods such as flexible garden hose over the projected timeframe. Europe is followed by North America, where a rising number of households are getting involved in gardening activities. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like increasing disposable income and rising consumer awareness about gardening activities.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419391

About the report:

The global flexible garden hoses market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419391&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Pest Control Services Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/pest-control-services-market-by-application-commercial-residential-419394.html

Plush Blankets Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/plush-blankets-market-by-application-commercial-residential-distribution-419395.html

Liquid Flavors Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/liquid-flavors-market-by-product-flavor-extracts-organic-419214.html

Athletic Footwear Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/athletic-footwear-market-by-category-sports-shoes-trekking-419140.html