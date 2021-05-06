WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY NAMED ONE OF CANADA’S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES FOR 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

VANCOUVER, BC, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic BC-based restaurant group White Spot Hospitality was awarded its 11th-straight year with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation, while also maintaining its Platinum Club status after having achieved the Best Managed designation for more than seven consecutive years.

Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business award programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Despite the difficulties and challenges the pandemic presented, White Spot and Triple O’s has demonstrated perseverance and resiliency, continuing its focus on expanding the brand by opening six new locations in BC, Alberta and Ontario over the past year and plans to open another 30 new restaurants in Ontario in the next five years.

“It’s an incredible honour in any year to be named one of Canada’s Best Managed companies, but especially during such a challenging time, this recognition is particularly meaningful for all of us within the White Spot and Triple O’s family,” said White Spot and Triple O’s President Warren Erhart. “We are beyond grateful for the continued loyalty and support from our team, guests, franchisees, partners, suppliers, and our ownership Shato Holdings, and appreciate the trust placed in us as we strive to continue to provide the White Spot and Triple O’s experience we have all come to know and love.”

The pandemic did little to slow White Spot’s commitment to philanthropy and upholding one of the Best Managed Companies’ key qualifiers in Corporate Social Responsibility — a priority for the company since its inception in 1928. In the past year alone, White Spot donated more than $200,000 to a number of charities and organizations, such as Variety The Children’s Charity, the CKNW Kids Fund, Richmond Hospital Foundation and United Way. It also provided more than five thousand burgers to frontline workers in the earliest days of the pandemic, further underscoring its commitment to the community at large.

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another — including this year's Best Managed winners," said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed."

For the latest news about White Spot, register to receive Spot Club emails at whitespot.ca, become a fan of /whitespot on Facebook or follow @White_Spot on Twitter, @whitespot_restaurants on Instagram and /whitespotrestaurants on YouTube. For the latest news about Triple O's, register to receive Triple O's emails at tripleos.ca, become a fan of /tripleosrestaurant on Facebook or follow @TripleOs on Twitter, @tripleosrestaurant on Instagram and /TheTripleOs on YouTube.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 93-year-young chain — prior to the pandemic — served more than 17 million guests annually at 128 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick service restaurants) throughout B.C., Alberta, Asia and now in Ontario. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and as one of BC’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

ABOUT CANADA’S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES | Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. | bestmanagedcompanies.ca

