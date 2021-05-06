Auxo Medical Launches Franchise Opportunity to Meet Demand for Growth in Medical Supply Market

RICHMOND, Va., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxo Medical, LLC, a leader in the medical supply and equipment service industry, today announced the launch of a new franchise opportunity, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with a chance to open a business driven by a unique and in-demand service offering.



Auxo Medical provides repair and preventative maintenance service, and refurbished and new medical equipment solutions for clients including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, universities, laboratories, and physician offices. Over the past three years, the brand expanded with affiliated company operations based in Michigan, Kentucky, and Florida to help meet the critical demand for medical supply and equipment service.

“The global medical supplies market is predicted to increase from $139 billion in 2020 to $175 billion by 2025,” said Jay Crabtree, CEO of Auxo Medical. “The industry demand combined with Auxo Medical’s strong infrastructure and turnkey training process makes this a prime, sustainable business model and quick new business startup opportunity for franchisees today.”

Franchise ownership opportunities are now available in more than 25 states, and Auxo Medical expects to sign up to five new franchises this year. The current range of investment is from $108,475 to $133,130, which includes the $50,000 initial franchise fee for one territory along with pre-opening certified training programs for both Auxo Medical owners and technicians that include sterile processing, biomedical equipment, and anesthesia equipment. Most franchise owners will hire a lead technician to manage repairs and service and two to four employees depending on service call volume. The typical franchise startup time is four to six months.

For more information about applying for an Auxo Medical franchise and market availability, please visit https://auxomedical.com/franchising/.

About Auxo Medical

Auxo Medical, LLC provides medical equipment and services to healthcare systems, ambulatory surgery centers, universities, laboratories, Veterans Affairs, private physician practices, and more. Since its founding in 1998, Auxo Medical has focused on sustainable quality, continual improvement, and offering unmatched training in order to provide superior returns and opportunities for customers, employees, investors, and now franchisees. Learn more about the company at www.auxomedical.com.

