Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle") (NASDAQ: PCT).



PureCycle is a technology leader in recycling polypropylene (“PP”) plastic. PureCycle holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin.

On May 6, 2021, before the markets opened, Hindenburg Research issued a report regarding PureCycle. The report stated that “PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the [special purpose acquisition company] SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences.” The report represented that Hindenburg Research connected with “multiple former employees” of earlier companies that Mike Otworth, PureCycle’s Chief Executive Officer, and other associated executives took public before PureCycle, “who said that PureCycle’s executives based their financial projections on ‘wild ass guessing’, brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors.”

Following this news, PureCycle’s stock price is down approximately 36% during intraday trading on May 6, 2021.

