Press Release

Geneva, 6 May 2021

Results of the annual general meeting of ENR Russia Invest SA and 31 March 2021 net asset value





Results of the annual general meeting

All resolutions proposed by the board of directors (“Board”) of ENR Russia Invest SA (“Company”) were unanimously approved at the Company’s annual general meeting held on 6 May 2021, being:

• Approval of 2020 annual report and consolidated and Company financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and carrying forward of the CHF 197’146 retained loss.

• Discharge of all members of the Board for the 2020 financial year.

• Re-election for one year of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Board, with Mr. Gustav Stenbolt as Company chairman (each for a term of office up to the next annual general meeting).

• Election of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Company’s remuneration committee.

• Election of ZELLWEGER & ASSOCIÉS as independent shareholder representative for the 2022 annual general meeting.

• Re-election of BDO SA, Geneve as the Company and group’s auditor for one year.

• Approval of the Board and the management compensation.





31 March 2021 net asset value

At 31 March 2021, the unaudited ENR Russia Invest SA net asset value was CHF 15.11 per outstanding share.





Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, the CIS States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website at http://www.enr.ch

Attachment