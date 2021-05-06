ARTIFEX to Launch “NYC NFT TAKEOVER” in Times Square Thursday, May 6 - Innovative artwork by Digital Artists

New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Artifex (www.artifex.art), a new digital art project celebrating pioneering creatives, today announced its “NYC NFT Takeover” scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021. A preview of art NFTs by 23 artists and curated by Artifex, will be displayed on OUTFRONT Media billboards in Times Square from 8:30 - 9:00 pm, projected on screens in Union Square and Two Bridges, and shown on trucks driving around New York City from 7:30 pm - 1:30 am. The artwork will be available for purchase on its platform starting on May 17 at www.artifex.art.

Although NFTs have become increasingly popular with high-profile auctions generating sales well into the millions of dollars, to date most NFTs are sold on websites that are more aligned with technology than with art. To honor the work of creatives that have pioneered a new era of NFT art, Artifex is launching its platform to put artists and their works at the forefront, and has curated a series of original works by leading digital artists that will be offered for sale on a rolling basis.

During the NYC NFT Takeover, Artifex is offering a preview of its first-of-a-kind collection of works that portray an artist’s own image of self, whether a self portrait or another work that in some manner reflects how they see themselves. Artists to be featured during the Takeover include Fvckrender, Victor Mosquera, Billelis, Blake Kathryn, Toomuchlag, Aeforia, Maalavidaa, XSullo, Jason Ebeyer, Baeige, ThankYouX, JN Silva, Filip Hodas, Justin Maller, MBSJQ, Peter Mohrbacher, Robbie Trevino, Gavin Shapiro, Parrott_ism, Odious, Defaced, Planttdaddii, and Kristy Glas.

Works by these artists will be viewable from 8:30 to 9:00pm EST at the following locations:

Times Square, where works will be displayed on three different OUTFRONT Media billboards located at Seventh Avenue and 48th Street, and on Broadway at 44th and 45th Streets.

Union Square, where images will be projected onto 101 East 14th Street

Two Bridges, where images will be projected on the East River Bikeway under the Brooklyn Bridge

Throughout Manhattan on three trucks driving around the borough

“We’re proud to honor the work of this pioneering group of artists during our NYC NFT Takeover, and are excited to soon offer their original 2D and derivative 3D works as single and limited editions on the Artifex platform,” said Roger Dickerman, founder and CEO, Artifex. “To date, the NFT landscape has been wildly creative but also confusing and noisy. We believe it's time to celebrate the substance. Let's honor these innovative artists and original artworks within a project that does justice to the artistic community.”

About Artifex

Founded in 2020, New York City-based Artifex is partnering with artists and art organizations to honor pioneering creatives in the burgeoning NFT space. By curating original pieces for sale as single editions, limited editions, in 2D and in 3D, Artifex is committed to creating a destination where collectors can acquire NFTs on a platform that honors the artists and their work. For additional information, please visit: www.artifex.art.

