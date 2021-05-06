ACNB Corporation Holds 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) was held on Tuesday, May 4, in a virtual meeting format only due to the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. ACNB Corporation is the financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD.



“2020 started off strong for ACNB Corporation with the largest acquisition in the Corporation’s history with the addition of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (FCBI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, in the first quarter. We believe this acquisition enhances and complements our existing Maryland presence and the 2017 acquisition of New Windsor Bancorp, Inc. and New Windsor State Bank in Carroll County, MD. With our operating results over the last five years, ACNB Corporation has successfully executed on our strategy of combining organic growth initiatives with inorganic growth opportunities,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer, during his presentation at the meeting.

“Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $18.4 million or $2.13 per share. This represents a year-over-year decline of 22.5%, and was due to two primary factors in 2020 including one-time merger-related expenses associated with the FCBI acquisition of $6 million and a higher provision for loan loss expense of $9.1 million as a result of the pandemic and an unanticipated $2.0 million charge-off of one loan after the death of a borrower. Excluding one-time merger-related expenses, 2020 net income would have been $23.0 million or $2.67 per share. We were pleased that in spite of the pandemic’s impact on the economy, ACNB Corporation continued our proud history of paying a strong dividend to our shareholders by paying a total of $8.7 million in dividends for the year, which represented an increase of 25.5% over 2019,” he said.

In reference to ACNB Corporation’s response to COVID-19, Mr. Helt continued, “In spite of the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, ACNB Corporation remains a strong, full-service financial institution that has provided stability to our customers, our communities, and our shareholders for over 164 years. History is filled with examples similar to our current situation. Our company has risen to the challenge and has been a source of strength in our communities led by our team of community bankers taking action in a variety of ways such as offering individual loan modification programs to assist customers in need, providing Paycheck Protection Program loans to help save jobs in our communities, offering various customer relief programs, and by reaching out directly to those individuals in need by offering meals through our ACNB Helping Hands program. We believe ACNB Corporation is well positioned for future growth. Our company is well capitalized, our loan portfolio remains strong, and we have proven to the marketplace that we can successfully and profitably grow this organization.”

Mr. Helt ended the presentation saying, “Working together, the people of ACNB Corporation have embraced our philosophy that change is an opportunity and a chance to make a difference. Without the strength of our shareholders, we would not have the ability to pursue our vision and live our values in serving customers with diligence and determination. We can all be proud of our accomplishments, and we are excited and confident in our future.”

During the business portion of the annual meeting, ACNB Corporation shareholders elected Donna M. Newell, D. Arthur Seibel, Jr., David L. Sites and Alan J. Stock as Class 2 Directors to serve for terms of three years. All nominees elected were previously members of the Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation. Each member of the Corporation’s Board also serves on the Board of Directors for the Corporation’s banking subsidiary, ACNB Bank.

In addition, the Corporation’s shareholders approved proposals related to executive compensation and ratification of the selection of RSM US LLP as ACNB Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com.

