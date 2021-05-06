Leadership changes at Nilfisk

Danish English

The Board of Directors has appointed Torsten Türling as new CEO of Nilfisk, and Reinhard Mayer as new CFO.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen comments:

“The appointments of Torsten Türling and Reinhard Mayer further strengthen the Nilfisk team in its journey to execute on the strategy of improving underlying performance and reignite the organic growth that is necessary to be a leader in the professional cleaning equipment industry.”

Torsten Türling has extensive international CEO experience in B2B as well as in B2C markets. He assumed leadership positions in the Linde Group and Carrier Corporation, and successfully executed major performance improvement programs as CEO of Franke Group and Frigoglass. Since 2015 he has been CEO of the private equity owned Ideal Standard, a leading manufacturer of branded sanitary ware. Torsten Türling holds a master’s degree in Business Administration & Management from the University of Saarbrücken and from EM Lyon Business School.

Reinhard Mayer is an accomplished finance leader with a broad international experience from MedTech to Consumer businesses. He has held several CFO positions in global manufacturing and technology companies including Swedish listed Getinge Group. His leadership experience also covers responsibilities for IT, Legal & Compliance, Supply Chain and M&A. Since 2017, Reinhard Mayer has been the CFO of Hansgrohe Group and part of a strong profitable growth journey. Reinhard Mayer holds a B.Sc. degree in Business Engineering from Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences.

Torsten Türling takes over from CEO Hans Henrik Lund. Reinhard Mayer takes over from CFO Prisca Havranek-Kosicek.

Jens Due Olsen says:

“Hans Henrik Lund has orchestrated a big transformation of Nilfisk and has been leading a significant restructuring of the business. He has established a strong management team and strengthened the culture of Nilfisk, while steering the company through some difficult years. On behalf of the board I would like to thank Hans Henrik for his many contributions and strong dedication to Nilfisk.”

“Prisca Havranek-Kosicek has equally been part of Nilfisk during an adverse period in which she has strengthened the finance function and helped steer the company through significant uncertainty. The board would also like to thank Prisca for her contributions and strong dedication to Nilfisk.”

