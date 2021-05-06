Bank Director’s Annual Best of FinXTech Awards Winners Announced

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Director, the leading information resource for the directors and officers of financial institutions, has announced the winners of the 2021 Best of FinXTech Awards.

Through the Best of FinXTech Awards, Bank Director recognizes the efforts of fully-vetted financial technology solutions profiled within its proprietary FinXTech Connect platform that best help a financial institution grow revenues, create efficiencies or reduce risks. Based on Bank Director’s in-depth analysis of each solution’s capabilities, including actual results and feedback from financial institution partners, awards are given to the top-rated financial technology companies within various categories. An overall winner is also selected.

The 2021 Best of FinXTech winners are:

Best of FinXTech Connect & Best Solution for Customer Experience: Narmi

Feature-rich online and mobile banking experience includes online account opening, budgeting tools and unique integrations.

Best Solution for Compliance & Risk: Hummingbird

Uses artificial intelligence to track and automate BSA/AML and KYC reporting.

Best Solution for Lending: Teslar Software

Integrates with key systems to provide a single platform for loan portfolio and operations management.

Best Solution for Improving Operations: DeepTarget (3D Story Teller)

Communication and cross-selling platform helps banks harness their customer intelligence for personalized, targeted communications.

"We received more than 100 submissions for this year's Best of FinXTech Awards, which were vetted based on our rigorous methodology," said Emily McCormick, vice president of research at Bank Director. "We're thrilled to award DeepTarget, Hummingbird, Narmi and Teslar Software for their outstanding performance in their respective categories."

Other finalists recognized in this year’s awards include Adlumin, DefenseStorm (GRID), Derivative Path (DerivativeEDGE), Fintel Connect, NCR Digital Banking, Numerated (PPP Solution), SavvyMoney and Velocity Solutions (Account Revenue Solution).

Read more about the Best of FinXTech Connect Awards methodology, including the list of esteemed judges, here. For more information about the 2021 Best of FinXTech Awards or FinXTech Connect, please visit BankDirector.com or FinXTech.com.

About Bank Director

Bank Director provides research, peer-insight and executive and board services to the financial industry. CEOs, CFOs, Chairs and leadership teams at financial institutions, fintechs and financial services firms turn to Bank Director to keep pace with their ever-evolving business landscape. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.