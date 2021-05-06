Trading update for Q1 2021 and 2021 full year outlook adjustment

Danish English

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Nilfisk reports revenue of 237 mEUR corresponding to an organic growth for the total business of 11.9% and an EBITDA before special items of 36.4 mEUR corresponding to an EBITDA margin before special items of 15.3% for Q1 2021.

The strong performance in the quarter is driven by positive and earlier than expected development in demand recovery in the professional branded business and strong high season sales in the consumer business.

In connection with the Annual Report 2020 on March 3, 2021, Nilfisk announced its financial outlook for the full year 2021 as follows:

Organic growth for the total business expected in the range of 5% to 10%

EBITDA margin before special items in the range of 12.5% to 14.5%



As a consequence of current strong trading conditions in our key markets and improved visibility for Q2 including a strong order book, which in particular in the industrial segment can be a result of pent up demand we adjust the outlook for the full year 2021.

Adjusted financial outlook for the full year 2021 as follows:

Organic growth for the total business expected in the range of 8% to 12%

EBITDA margin before special items in the range of 13% to 15%





The range provided reflects the better than expected performance of the business but also a continued uncertainty related to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain constraints including pressure on freight and raw material prices.

Nilfisk will announce its first quarter results on May 28, 2021.



Conference call

Nilfisk will host a conference call on May 7, 2021, at 9:30 CET. Please visit investor.nilfisk.com to access the call. To dial in, please use the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 7876 8490

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157





Link to webcast: https://streams.eventcdn.net/nilfisk/investor_call_1/

