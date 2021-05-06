Scatec ASA - Long term incentive programme

Oslo, 6 May 2021: Today, a total of 219,566 share options were granted to leading employees.

Each share option gives the right to subscribe for and be allotted one share in Scatec ASA. The strike price of the options is set to NOK 244.28 per share, which is based on the volume weighted average share price over the ten last trading days preceding 6 May 2021. The options will lapse if not exercised by 1 January 2025. The option grant is divided into three tranches whereby 1/3 vests each year over three years, with the first tranche vesting 1 January 2022. The current grant is the second of three contemplated annual grants of share options in accordance with Scatec's share-based incentive programme.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364, email: ir@scatec.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

