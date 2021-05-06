Professional Community Management Vice President to Speak on California Association of Community Managers Executive Leadership Summit Panel

Foothill Ranch, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM) vice president of client relations, Jeremy Wilson, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, LSM®, PCAM®, will be a panel speaker at the executive leadership summit for the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) on May 20, 2021.

The CACM’s executive leadership summit is an exclusive event designed for management company decision makers. The collaborative atmosphere provides executives with the freedom to discuss challenging issues in an effort to find creative and collective solutions for the future of the community management industry. Participants at the summit will engage in conversation with peers who are also committed to defining the future of the industry and will learn from panel discussions and guest speaker sessions led by industry leaders.

PCM’s Jeremy Wilson will be a featured speaker during the first panel session, “Adaptability & Scalability: Post-pandemic Operations and Related Liability for Management Companies.” This discussion will dive into what lessons executives have learned from the pandemic and how they have adapted their business to today’s environment. From adaptability and scalability discussions to developing employees, summit attendees will learn from this collaborative conversation.

Mr. Wilson will be joined by the following experts:

Karen Kannen, Esq., Powerstone Property Mgmt., ACMC

Dirk Petchul, Esq., Whitney | Petchul

Joseph Price, CAMEx, CCAM, Homeowners Management Co., LLC

“We are proud to have Jeremy represent Professional Community Management as an esteemed industry leader at the CACM’s executive leadership summit,” stated Matthew Williams, CCAM®, PCAM®, Professional Community Management president. “His understanding of the nuances of community management and the critical skill needed to pivot management operations in times of challenge makes him the perfect choice to take part in this conversation alongside other industry leaders.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa