CPS Technologies Corporation 1st Quarter Conference Call Replay

NORTON, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has posted the recording of its April 29, 2021 Investor Call on its website. A brief summary of the call including the minute and second mark in which specific topics are discussed appears below.



Grant Bennett introductory comments (1:23)

Chuck Griffith discussion of financial results (5:53)

Mr. Bennett discussion of “The big picture” (9:30) New Developments - Primary Markets (10:30) Power modules (10:45) Aerospace and defense (11:40) Lids and heat spreaders (14:00) Our Product Pipeline (15:10) Our core competency (16:30) Adjacent technical spaces (17:15) ATM offering (17:50)

Investor questions Electric charging stations and power grid, ABB, GE (19:15) Equity raise (25:20)

Michael McCormack Armor update comments (27:40)

Grant Bennett final comments (29:30)

A full replay of the webcast is available through the Investor Call Transcripts link on the General Information link on the Investors page of the Company’s website.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2021 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.