LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES TWO YEAR EXTENSION FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company''), a diversity and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company is pleased to announce a two-year extension for its current Board of Directors. This commitment from a world-renowned Board represents a significant responsibility to the Company and will drive extensive media coverage surrounding the upcoming launch of their much-anticipated LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF on the Nasdaq.



“My entire life has been spent working with people like legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, iconic Billie Jean King and others who created incredible support teams to execute and succeed in their initiatives at the highest level around the world. The board of directors for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc, stock symbol LFAP is one of the most time-tested LGBTQ teams ever established to fight for advancing equality in the financial world and beyond. As CEO I am thrilled our entire board of director’s team has committed to two more years of contributing their life-long experiences and the essential global awareness to our advancing equality financial products that serve our community that clearly represents our principles and core values along with our financial interest”, said Bobby Blair CEO.

“I am happy to join my colleagues in extending our service together to provide the continuity that will ensure a successful launch of the LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF on the Nasdaq,” said Board member Barney Frank.

"For more than two years, I've been fortunate to work alongside an incredibly accomplished and committed group who believed in one goal. Vision and determination are not always realized overnight, but this effort allowed our methodology to prove itself to the financial industry. We have now arrived at a significant moment in the history of the U.S. financial markets with the launch of the LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF on the NASDAQ. I'm excited that our Board of Directors has the opportunity to continue working together raising the visibility and message of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. for years to come,” said Board member Billy Bean.

The Board is pleased to announce the launch of the LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF, benchmark against the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, to be listed on the NASDAQ on the opening day of trading on May 18th, 2021.

LGBT will trade on the Nasdaq and track the LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Index Ticker: LGBTQ100) which identifies the top 100 corporations that most align with the LGBTQ community across America. It is the first-ever index to incorporate LGBTQ community survey data into the methodology, generating a benchmark of the nation's highest-performing companies that are most committed to advancing equality. The LGBTQ100 ESG Index has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4.82% in 2020. Since the launch of the Index on NYSE ticker symbol: LGBTQ100 in October of 2019 the LGBTQ100 ESG Index has outperformed the S&P by 5.42% (as of 3/26/2021).



About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com

