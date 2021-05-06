Fortis Inc. Reaches Gender Parity on Its Board of Directors as Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors and Say on Pay

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors and voting on an advisory basis to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. With today's voting results, the Corporation is pleased to report that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has reached gender parity.



Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 12 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Tracey C. Ball 246,178,520 99.84 402,913 0.16 Pierre J. Blouin 226,537,274 91.87 20,044,159 8.13 Paul J. Bonavia 245,054,922 99.38 1,526,511 0.62 Lawrence T. Borgard 245,282,828 99.47 1,298,605 0.53 Maura J. Clark 244,341,819 99.09 2,239,614 0.91 Margarita K. Dilley 245,156,429 99.42 1,425,004 0.58 Julie A. Dobson 244,576,922 99.19 2,004,511 0.81 Lisa L. Durocher 245,546,529 99.58 1,034,904 0.42 Douglas J. Haughey 243,974,503 98.94 2,606,930 1.06 David G. Hutchens 246,227,244 99.86 354,189 0.14 Gianna M. Manes 245,346,453 99.50 1,234,979 0.50 Jo Mark Zurel 245,264,308 99.47 1,317,125 0.53

"With the election of all nominated Directors today, our Board has reached gender parity," said Doug Haughey, Chair of the Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. "This is an important milestone in our diversity and inclusion journey as we continue our progress toward ensuring our Board, management team and workforce reflect the communities we serve." Women represent 50% of the Fortis Board, 42% of executives at head office and 60% of Fortis utilities have either a female CEO or Board Chair.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 253,882,014 99.75 640,920 0.25

Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 239,507,821 97.13 7,073,506 2.87

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2020 revenue of $8.9 billion and total assets of $56 billion as at March 31, 2021. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine US states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

