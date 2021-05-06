Magna Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021. A total of 242,383,350 Common Shares or 80.43% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a.        Election of Directors        

Nominee

Votes FORNomineeVotes FOR
Peter G. Bowie99.81%Mary Lou Maher99.77%
Mary S. Chan99.15%Cynthia A. Niekamp99.93%
Hon. V. Peter Harder99.10%William A. Ruh99.94%
Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)99.77%Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera98.13%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk99.56%Lisa S. Westlake99.12%
Robert F. MacLellan99.53%William L. Young97.25%


b.        Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte99.68%
Say on Pay93.33%


Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.

OUR BUSINESS (1)
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 84 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

_____________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.


Appendix “A”

VOTING RESULTS - 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution

Votes ForVotes Withheld/Against

#

%

#

%
Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director234,432,16999.81446,8130.19
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director232,881,59999.151,997,3830.85
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director232,770,08999.102,108,8930.90
Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director234,347,74499.77531,2380.23
Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director233,856,51099.561,022,4720.44
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director233,763,58899.531,115,3940.47
Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director234,334,99199.77543,9910.23
Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director234,708,19599.93170,7870.07
Elect William A. Ruh as Director234,738,84499.94140,1380.06
Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director230,484,46498.134,394,5181.87
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director232,821,58199.122,057,4010.88
Elect William L. Young as Director228,420,69697.256,458,2862.75
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors241,597,26999.68786,0810.32
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation219,222,30593.3315,656,6776.67

