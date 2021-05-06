Magna Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021. A total of 242,383,350 Common Shares or 80.43% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:
a. Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Peter G. Bowie
|99.81
|%
|Mary Lou Maher
|99.77
|%
|Mary S. Chan
|99.15
|%
|Cynthia A. Niekamp
|99.93
|%
|Hon. V. Peter Harder
|99.10
|%
|William A. Ruh
|99.94
|%
|Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)
|99.77
|%
|Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera
|98.13
|%
|Dr. Kurt J. Lauk
|99.56
|%
|Lisa S. Westlake
|99.12
|%
|Robert F. MacLellan
|99.53
|%
|William L. Young
|97.25
|%
b. Other Items of Business
|Item
|Votes FOR
|Reappointment of Deloitte
|99.68
|%
|Say on Pay
|93.33
|%
Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.
Appendix “A”
VOTING RESULTS - 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
#
%
#
%
|Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director
|234,432,169
|99.81
|446,813
|0.19
|Elect Mary S. Chan as Director
|232,881,599
|99.15
|1,997,383
|0.85
|Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director
|232,770,089
|99.10
|2,108,893
|0.90
|Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director
|234,347,744
|99.77
|531,238
|0.23
|Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director
|233,856,510
|99.56
|1,022,472
|0.44
|Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director
|233,763,588
|99.53
|1,115,394
|0.47
|Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director
|234,334,991
|99.77
|543,991
|0.23
|Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director
|234,708,195
|99.93
|170,787
|0.07
|Elect William A. Ruh as Director
|234,738,844
|99.94
|140,138
|0.06
|Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director
|230,484,464
|98.13
|4,394,518
|1.87
|Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director
|232,821,581
|99.12
|2,057,401
|0.88
|Elect William L. Young as Director
|228,420,696
|97.25
|6,458,286
|2.75
|Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors
|241,597,269
|99.68
|786,081
|0.32
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|219,222,305
|93.33
|15,656,677
|6.67