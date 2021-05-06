Corcoran Global Living Announces Affiliation with The Realty Alliance

San Francisco, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living has affiliated with The Realty Alliance, a real estate networking and think tank group comprised of close to 70 real estate firms nationwide, representing more than 100,000 real estate sales associates, mortgage loan officers, title agents and employees. The Realty Alliance includes most of the large, full service residential real estate brokerage firms in America that have affiliated businesses.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this new affiliation will offer our associates in support of our clients and our communities,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “This membership will enable us to benchmark our products, programs, and services against the very best in the industry. The Realty Alliance connects us with ideas and solutions for the unique challenges of the real estate industry – through collaboration with fellow members who are among most highly regarded brokerages in the U.S. Our clients will benefit from the increased level of expertise and efficiency our associates gain as we incorporate the innovative ideas we garner from this new relationship.”

The Realty Alliance leads industry thought and is an influential force in shaping industry policy and practice. Members of The Realty Alliance enjoy a range of discounts on products and services, negotiated using the size and market strength of the organization. The Realty Alliance offers members the most comprehensive curriculum of ongoing informative meetings and seminars available in the industry. They also offer up-to-date research on a complete range of current topics being addressed by real estate brokers across North America.

Member firms must provide The Realty Alliance with detailed financial information as well as production figures, which are used to provide benchmarking criteria to all members. In addition, member firms are encouraged to maintain strict performance and client satisfaction standards to retain their membership status. The Realty Alliance serves owners and principals of the largest real estate firms as well as the leaders of the various divisions of each company and affiliated businesses.

“The addition of Corcoran Global Living makes The Realty Alliance an even stronger organization and makes The Realty Alliance able to better shape the real estate industry for the benefit of consumers and better able to serve its current members,” said Craig Cheatham, President and CEO of The Realty Alliance. “Corcoran Global Living is a great fit among the elite residential real estate firms in the United States and Canada. Admission to this network is far from a given, and companies have to pass a rigorous evaluation process not only to be considered, but also to gain membership. The Realty Alliance is growing in strength and numbers each year, and we are pleased to have Corcoran Global Living as part of that growth.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 47 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,600 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.4 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment