Proactive news headlines including Binovi Technologies, Genprex, Esports Entertainment Group and Golden Minerals Company

- Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTCPINK:IMTFF) kicks off 2021 exploration program at Blackfly gold project in Ontario click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp (OTCQB:BNVIF) (CVE:VISN) touts 24% revenue growth, details US expansion and more in major corporate update click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) boosts CBD supply as its subsidiary strikes an initial supply agreement with a hemp partner click here
- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) begins preclinical studies of Cepharanthine formulation in a wide range of cancers click here
- Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUMN) (FRA:7GB) 1Q revenue rises 25% to US$1.8M on Rodeo mine production click here
- Noble Capital starts coverage of Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A)and its potential Tier 1 gold deposit with 'Outperform' rating click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) enters contract to purchase 8 acres of land near Sparks, Nevada click here
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) to launch e-commerce sales of its dietary supplement VINIA in the US on May 12 click here
- ESE Entertainment Inc (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) teams up with Bitcoin Vault on new esports gaming show click here
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in-licenses additional gene therapy technologies to treat non-small cell lung cancer click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) inks binding letter to acquire esports content creator Holodeck Ventures click here
- Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) deploys Safe Entry Stations at long-term care residence in partnership with Optima Living click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) takes sole ownership of promising San Marcial project in Mexico after finalizing deal with SSR Mining click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) starts assessing benefits of its technology at tomato greenhouse in the UK click here
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) says its BIOSt Nematicide seed treatment product achieved outstanding climate impact score of 9.8 out of 10 click here
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI) (FRA:PFX1) CEO Paul Duffy lays out path for its treatment and services segments to come roaring back this year click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) to expand its sponsored research program with Purdue University for rare earth element purification click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) appoints David Farrell as a strategic advisor to help guide innovation mapping and drive business expansion effort click here
- NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) says its Virtual Experience Platform selected to host Canadian Higher Education Information Technology Conference click here
- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) amends agreement to secure efficient bitcoin mining infrastructure swiftly click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) reports more drill results from Parbec expected to positively impact resource estimate click here
- The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) says it has found a new CFO, CCO and two board members in management transformation click here
- Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) says firmer metals prices and weaker Brazilian currency boosted first quarter numbers click here
- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) reaches milestone with US FDA approval of Tissue Genesis Icellator2 pilot trial click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) announces start of REBORN1 clinical trial using QIXLEEF to treat cancer pain click here
- Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) reveals high-grade silver results from its San Diego project in Mexico click here
