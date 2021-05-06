Ninepoint Partners to add New Liquid Alternative to Product Lineup

English French

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s leading alternative asset managers, is pleased to announce a new liquid alternative, Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), offering Canadian investors a flexible fixed income strategy to generate unique sources of income.



The investment objective of the Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund is to provide investors with income and capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing in a diversity of Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income securities for short-term and long-term gain.

The Fund will use derivatives, which may introduce leverage into the Fund. The Fund may also borrow cash and sell securities short. The Fund’s maximum aggregate exposure to short selling, cash borrowing and derivatives used for leverage must not exceed 300% of the Fund’s net asset value, calculated on a daily basis.

The liquid alternative structure provides the Fund with the flexibility to function like a credit multi-strategy, providing:

More opportunities for income : Strategy will include use of hybrid securities (e.g. preferred shares, convertible bonds, structured notes) and ability to apply leverage to investment-grade bonds

: Strategy will include use of hybrid securities (e.g. preferred shares, convertible bonds, structured notes) and ability to apply leverage to investment-grade bonds More flexibility to generate returns : Latitude in security selection and trading strategies such as interest carry, active trading, yield curve, sector positioning, and short selling

: Latitude in security selection and trading strategies such as interest carry, active trading, yield curve, sector positioning, and short selling Active risk management : Use of hedging tools to protect investors from interest rate and credit risk

: Use of hedging tools to protect investors from interest rate and credit risk Easy access for all Canadian investors

By utilizing these trading strategies and investing across the capital structure, the Fund aims to generate more yield with less interest rate risk or a concentration in lower quality credit, relative to traditional fixed income funds.

“We are thrilled to be launching a differentiated fixed income alternative that employs more trading strategies and has increased flexibility in asset selection, within the parameters of the liquid alternative class,” says James Fox, CO-CEO and Managing Partner, Ninepoint Partners. “The goal for our Fund is to be a fixed income alternative that fully utilizes all the strategies and assets available to us. This isn’t a fund that’s just using leverage on investment grade credit to generate yield,” added Mark Wisniewski, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners. “Liquid alternatives will be game changer for fixed income. Investors will have access to a unique bond fund that can potentially deliver higher returns with much less correlation to the bond market, resulting in less volatility.”

The Fund will be available to all Canadian investors for purchase on or about May 10, 2021 and will be eligible for purchase in Registered plans.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

Media contact:

Mary Victoria Falzarano

561-578-0697

MVF@WealthMattersConsulting.com

Sales inquiries:

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com