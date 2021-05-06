TRAFFIC DATA APRIL 2021

Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international flights was around 8,900 in April 2021 compared to 1,711 in April 2020, which was the first full month last year that was heavily affected by the pandemic. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 5,500 in April 2021 and from Iceland around 3,100. The load factor was 33.1% compared to 13.1% in April 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of Boeing 757 aircraft to increase cargo capacity, which in turn negatively impacts the load factor. The total capacity almost doubled from April last year. On-time performance was 91% in April compared to 85% the year before.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 11,800 in April. The load factor was 62.0%, compared to 47.7% the year before. Passengers travelling to and from Greenland are now categorized as passengers on international flights, following the completion of the integration of Icelandair and Air Iceland Connect in mid-March. Last year’s figures have been adjusted accordingly.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 82% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 50% from April 2020.







INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS APR 21 APR 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 8.858 1.711 418% 33.410 561.587 -94% Load Factor 33,1% 13,1% 20,0 ppt 32,0% 70,7% -38,6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 64,3 30,4 111% 240,7 2.329,9 -90% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 21,3 4,0 434% 77,1 1.646,1 -95% Stage length (KM) 2.364 2.792 -15% 2.372 2.950 -20% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 91,0% 85,0% 6,0 ppt 89,0% 81,0% 8,0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS APR 21 APR 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 11.823 2.051 476% 53.522 45.914 17% Load Factor 62,0% 47,7% 14,4 ppt 62,8% 68,3% -5,5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 5,5 1,2 346% 24,5 19,3 27% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS APR 21 APR 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 1.085 596 82% 4.309 7.654 -44% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10.540 7.032 50% 44.234 37.114 19%







