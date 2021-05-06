Pure Natura’s Whole-Food Supplements from Iceland Now Available on Walmart.com

PALM BEACH, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walmart.com is the latest online e-commerce site to carry Icelandic Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements.

“We are thrilled that Walmart.com has decided to carry our four flagship dietary supplements,” said Hildur Magnusdottir, CEO of Pure Natura, which markets freeze-dried whole-food supplements made from organ meat. “The modern diet lacks the nutritional value of our ancestral nourishment, which is why we developed our supplements.”

Generations ago, when meals were cooked over a stove fire and not in a microwave, the ancestral diet contained the nutritional sustenance supplied by organ meat.

Now, Pure Natura has packed its whole-food supplements with the nutrition of organ meat, which is is one of the most nutrient-rich super-food that people can eat.

“We know we live in a society when cooking meals from scratch is a lost art for many families,” Magnusdottir said. “This is why we made it simple to take Pure Natura supplements. You can sprinkle Pure Natura supplements, which have been freeze-dried, on your food to take advantage of the nutrition that your great-grandparents used to eat.”

In contrast to muscle meat that most people eat today, organ meat is packed with more nutrients, vitamins, protein, and minerals.

“We have used modern technology to provide people with the nutrition their ancestors had,” she added. “By freeze-drying organ meat, we can capture all of its nutrition and allow consumers to eat it raw safely.”

Walmart.com now carries the following Pure Natura products:

LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it.

BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. BALANCE is packed with CoQ10 for mitochondrial support, adaptogenic herbs, and other crucial nutrients for optimal health and performance.

POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements only use Icelandic free-roaming lamb and wild-harvested herbs. In contrast to bovine supplements, Pure Natura is the only ovine (lamb) organ supplement on the market. The lambs are free from growth-promoting antibiotics and growth hormones.

“Today’s processed food with added sugar has lost a lot of its natural nourishment,” Magnusdottir said. “We took what was best from generations ago and made it available to people today.”

To purchase Pure Natura whole food supplements, visit Balance, Liver, and Power on Walmart.com.

