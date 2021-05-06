Nanotech Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, today released its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 P.M. Eastern (details below). Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.



Financial Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

Revenue was $1.8 million and $3.5 million for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 respectively, representing increases of 30% and 23% compared to the same periods last year.

Gross margin was 71% and 76% for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA losses of $255,064 and $451,638 for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 respectively, representing an improvement of 55% and 45% compared to the same periods last year.

Cash and short-term investments of $8.1 million, and no debt at quarter end.

“Nanotech continues to execute on its growth plans, achieving 30% revenue growth this quarter. We expect to build on this momentum in the second half of fiscal 2021, with $690,000 in contract services orders already secured and the opportunity for $720,000 more. We are also anticipating recurring LumaChrome™ orders and exciting new product launches to further differentiate our product offerings,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “Management continues to focus on monetizing the long-term potential of Nanotech’s technology platform and nanostructure manufacturing capabilities by bringing highly-differentiated authentication solutions to our two key markets.”

Strategic Update

The Company remains focused on commercializing its technology for long-term revenue growth, with efforts centered around the following pillars:

Contract services – The Company’s development contract with a confidential G10 central bank remains a key strategic focus and significant resources are committed to this project. Developing a visual security feature that could be integrated into this country’s banknotes would be a significant milestone in Nanotech’s growth.



The Company is restricted from providing substantive information about this project, but management is pleased with the progress of this development contract. The Company has secured purchase orders of $7.4 million for fiscal 2021, with potential for additional awards of $720,000 for this fiscal year. Discussions are also underway for a second phase multi-year development contract that management expects to finalize in fiscal 2021.



Product development – Based on the positive market feedback of Nanotech’s latest nano-optic product offerings, management believes there are extensive opportunities to offer these new visual products with exceptional differentiation in both banknote and brand protection markets. As a result, the Company plans to continue to increase its investment in additional development staff, product trials, and certifications, to drive technology advancement and enhanced product development to generate future revenue.



In the second quarter of 2021 the Company launched its LiveOptik™ PROTECT security foil for the brand protection market. This new product is currently being tested by several channel partners for inclusion in their product catalogue. Management plans to have additional product launches in the second half of fiscal 2021 for both brand protection and banknote applications.



Strategic partnerships – Nanotech has developed strategic relationships with established OEM manufacturers to enable scalable delivery for our customers. These relationships reduce the Company’s manufacturing risk and extend the market reach of Nanotech’s product offering. Management is also developing the Company’s internal production capability to complement these OEM offerings, which is being optimized for the Company’s proprietary KolourOptik® technology platform. Nanotech is uniquely positioned as a leader in developing and mass-producing complex nanostructures, which could have applications beyond the Company’s initial key markets in brand protection and banknote authentication.



Expanded channels to market – Nanotech will continue to market its products and pursue revenue through both direct sales and strategic channel partners who promote and offer Nanotech’s products to their existing customers. Management expects to expand the Company’s network of channel partners as new products are launched throughout fiscal 2021.



Product revenue increased to $160,852 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $123,009 during the same period last year. Nanotech delivered seven customer product orders in the quarter, compared to four in the same period last year. On a year-to-date basis, product revenue of $197,401 from nine orders was lower than product revenue of $366,398 from twelve orders in the same period of 2020. These variances were partially due to the timing of certain recurring orders, which can vary from year to year.

2021 Outlook

The Company has a solid base of 2021 revenue, with secure purchase orders for $7.4 million dollars relating to contract services and anticipated recurring revenue. Management has reconfirmed its guidance for the year, with revenue growth for 2021 targeted at 15% to 25%, depending on the level of new and recurring LumaChrome sales, additional contract services and successful product launches. Given Nanotech’s continued investment in technology, management expects modest Adjusted EBITDA losses in 2021.

With a strong balance sheet including no debt, an expanding IP portfolio, record contract services awards for 2021, and recurring LumaChrome business, the Company is well positioned for future product revenue growth and diversification. Looking beyond 2021, Nanotech is uniquely positioned as a leader in developing and mass-producing complex nanostructures, which could have applications far beyond the Company’s initial key markets in brand protection and banknote authentication.

Select Financial Information

All results are reported in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Three months ended

March 31 Six months ended

March 31 2021 2020 %

Change 2021 2020 %

Change Contract services $ 1,637,030 $ 1,261,507 30 % $ 3,312,731 $ 2,488,044 33 % Products and services 160,852 123,009 31 % 197,401 366,398 (46 %) Revenue 1,797,882 1,384,516 30 % 3,510,132 2,854,442 23 % Gross margin 1,276,501 1,133,106 13 % 2,665,578 2,297,223 16 % Gross margin % 71 % 82 % 76 % 80 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (255,064 ) (567,033 ) (55 %) (451,638 ) (818,978 ) (45 %) Net loss (763,037 ) (973,333 ) (22 %) (1,468,136 ) (1,755,823 ) (16 %) Loss per share

Basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares Basic and diluted 69,399,861 69,200,125 69,399,861 69,200,125

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure as described in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this News Release. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended March 31, 2020 was amended to exclude tenant and steam (income) expenses, which are no longer expected to be recurring in nature. For further information, see the Quarterly Results section of management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Position as at: March 31, September 30, % 2021 2020 Change Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 8,093,464 $ 8,601,140 (6 %) Total assets $ 26,060,108 $ 27,982,579 (7 %) Total liabilities 1,990,612 2,624,128 (24 %) Total equity 24,069,496 25,358,451 (5 %)

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed interim financial statements and related notes, and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, copies of which can be found at www.sedar.com .

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental indicator of its financial performance.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding the impact of interest and financing costs (net of interest income), foreign exchange gain (loss), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, tenant income, and steam (income) expense. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure as it provides information to management about the operating and financial performance of the Company and its ability to generate operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs, as well as future growth. Adjusted EBITDA may also be used by investors and analysts for the purpose of valuing the Company.

Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be construed to be alternatives to net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of performance, liquidity or cash flows. The Company’s method of calculating these measures may differ from methods used by other entities and accordingly Nanotech’s measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities or in other jurisdictions. The Company uses these measures because it believes they provide useful information to both management and investors with respect to the operating and financial performance of the Company.

Three months ended

March 31 Six months ended

March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (763,037 ) $ (973,333 ) $ (1,468,136 ) $ (1,755,823 ) Finance (income) expense 3,184 (28,161 ) 202 (61,606 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 24,537 (92,102 ) 83,659 (69,459 ) Depreciation and amortization 373,603 410,873 753,456 806,841 Share-based compensation 106,649 106,239 179,181 243,100 Tenant income - (11,844 ) - (56,276 ) Steam expense - 21,295 - 74,245 Adjusted EBITDA $ (255,064 ) $ (567,033 ) $ (451,638 ) $ (818,978 )





Nanotech Security Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In Canadian dollars) Three months ended

March 31 Six months ended

March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,797,882 $ 1,384,516 $ 3,510,132 $ 2,854,442 Cost of sales 521,381 251,410 844,554 557,219 1,276,501 1,133,106 2,665,578 2,297,223 Expenses Research and development 569,367 556,096 1,210,346 958,028 General and administration 562,140 606,950 1,128,563 1,197,370 Sales and marketing 516,396 651,693 973,367 1,237,743 Depreciation and amortization 363,914 402,512 737,577 773,001 2,011,817 2,217,251 4,049,853 4,166,142 Loss from operations before other (income) expenses (735,316 ) (1,084,145 ) (1,384,275 ) (1,868,919 ) Other (income) expenses Foreign exchange (gain) loss 24,537 (92,102 ) 83,659 (69,459 ) Finance (income) expense 3,184 (28,161 ) 202 (61,606 ) Tenant income - (11,844 ) - (56,276 ) Steam expense - 21,295 - 74,245 27,721 (110,812 ) 83,861 (113,096 ) Net loss and total comprehensive loss $ (763,037 ) $ (973,333 ) $ (1,468,136 ) $ (1,755,823 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Net loss $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares Basic and diluted 69,399,861 69,200,125 69,399,861 69,200,125





Nanotech Security Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (In Canadian dollars) March 31,

2021 September 30,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,220,246 $ 1,751,855 Short-term investments 6,873,218 6,849,285 Accounts receivable 710,834 1,505,391 Inventory 250,467 210,715 Prepaid expenses and other assets 228,450 324,974 Asset held for sale 125,000 - 9,408,215 10,642,220 Property, plant and equipment 14,398,236 15,089,496 Intangible assets 96,875 - Goodwill 1,388,458 1,388,458 Right-of-use asset 768,324 862,405 $ 26,060,108 $ 27,982,579 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,098,385 $ 1,630,754 Deposits 42,347 56,069 Current portion of lease liability 180,285 173,558 1,321,017 1,860,381 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability 669,595 763,747 1,990,612 2,624,128 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 62,499,841 62,499,841 Contributed surplus 3,587,834 3,408,653 Deficit (42,018,179 ) (40,550,043 ) 24,069,496 25,358,451 $ 26,060,108 $ 27,982,579





Nanotech Security Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In Canadian dollars) Three months ended

March 31 Six months ended

March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net loss $ (763,037 ) $ (973,333 ) $ (1,468,136 ) $ (1,755,823 ) Items not involving cash Depreciation and amortization 373,603 410,873 753,456 806,841 Share-based compensation 106,649 106,239 179,181 243,100 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,423 (11,491 ) (31,059 ) (35,969 ) Finance (income) expense 3,184 (28,161 ) 202 (61,606 ) Other (2,874 ) (5,520 ) (5,363 ) (6,101 ) Non-cash working capital changes 102,826 478,714 436,009 159,891 Interest paid on lease liability (9,891 ) (11,671 ) (20,273 ) (22,722 ) Interest received 11,455 7,382 49,954 85,858 Cash used in operating activities (175,662 ) (26,968 ) (106,029 ) (586,531 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment 6,235 (276,364 ) (234,862 ) (464,419 ) Purchase of intangible asset (85,000 ) - (85,000 ) - Net acquisition of short-term investments (10,731 ) - (48,452 ) (70,650 ) Cash used in investing activities (89,496 ) (276,364 ) (368,314 ) (535,069 ) Financing activities: Repayment of lease liability (43,958 ) (34,109 ) (87,425 ) (68,839 ) Cash used in financing activities (43,958 ) (34,109 ) (87,425 ) (68,839 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 3,430 24,334 30,159 43,848 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (305,686 ) (313,107 ) (531,609 ) (1,146,591 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,525,932 1,918,518 1,751,855 2,752,002 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,220,246 $ 1,605,411 $ 1,220,246 $ 1,605,411

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik™ is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

