PDF Solutions® Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues of $24.2 million, up 14% over last year’s comparable quarter

Analytics revenue of $19.4 million, up 46% over last year’s comparable quarter

Analytics revenue accounted for 80% of total revenues

GAAP Gross Margin of 56%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 61%

Operating activities used $8.3 million in cash

Repurchase of shares of $4.5 million

Ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $132.3 million

For the full year, we expect Analytics revenues to grow in excess of our 20% annual target and for total revenues to approach 20% annual growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $24.2 million, compared to $22.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $21.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Analytics revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.4 million, compared to $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $4.8 million, compared to $7.9 million for both the fourth and the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 56%, compared to 56% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 60% for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 61%, compared to 61% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 65% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $7.6 million, or ($0.21) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $33.4 million, or ($0.91) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.9 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.00) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at March 31, 2021, were $132.3 million, compared to $145.3 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $13.0 million. Cash used in operating activities was $8.3 million and repurchases of shares for $4.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the effects of non-recurring items (including expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer), acquisition-related costs, write-down in value of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes, tax impact of the CARES Act and valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of certain non-recurring items and acquisition-related costs) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations for analytics and total revenues, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties, cost and schedule of new product development; continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the semiconductor industry and on the Company’s operations or demand for the Company’s products; the time required of the Company’s executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships, including its partnership with Advantest Corporation; our ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses and technologies; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across Europe and Asia. The company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,287 $ 30,315 Short-term investments 57,999 114,981 Accounts receivable, net 34,785 34,140 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,375 13,944 Total current assets 178,446 193,380 Property and equipment, net 38,147 39,242 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,171 6,672 Goodwill 15,305 15,774 Intangible assets, net 23,724 24,573 Deferred tax assets, net 198 249 Other non-current assets 9,140 7,690 Total assets $ 271,131 $ 287,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 967 $ 4,399 Accrued compensation and related benefits 6,204 8,339 Accrued and other current liabilities 8,271 6,309 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,742 1,926 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 17,578 19,895 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 339 1,337 Total current liabilities 35,101 42,205 Long-term income taxes payable 2,911 2,956 Non-current operating lease liabilities 6,151 6,516 Other non-current liabilities 1,715 1,397 Total liabilities 45,878 53,074 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 412,037 407,179 Treasury stock at cost (102,201 ) (96,215 ) Accumulated deficit (83,830 ) (76,233 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (753 ) (225 ) Total stockholders’ equity 225,253 234,506 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 271,131 $ 287,580





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 (1) 2020 (1) 2020 Revenues: Analytics $ 19,393 $ 14,466 $ 13,248 Integrated yield ramp 4,807 7,901 7,910 Total revenues 24,200 22,367 21,158 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 10,663 9,839 8,487 Research and development 10,841 9,981 8,590 Selling, general and administrative 9,464 8,625 7,895 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 314 220 173 Interest and other expense (income), net (441 ) 738 20 Loss before income taxes (6,641 ) (7,036 ) (4,007 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 956 26,413 (3,479 ) Net loss $ (7,597 ) $ (33,449 ) $ (528 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares used to calculate net loss per share, basic and diluted 36,974 36,727 32,703

(1) Analytics revenue includes revenue from Cimetrix Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary acquired by the Company in December 2020.





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 GAAP Total revenues $ 24,200 $ 22,367 $ 21,158 Costs of revenues 10,663 9,839 8,487 GAAP gross profit $ 13,537 $ 12,528 $ 12,671 GAAP gross margin 56 % 56 % 60 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 13,537 $ 12,528 $ 12,671 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to

non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 652 872 909 Amortization of acquired technology 535 274 144 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,727 $ 13,674 $ 13,724 Non-GAAP gross margin 61 % 61 % 65 %





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 GAAP net loss $ (7,597 ) $ (33,449 ) $ (528 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss: Stock-based compensation expense 3,369 2,987 3,368 Amortization of acquired technology 535 274 144 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 314 220 173 Expenses of arbitration (1) 295 268 101 Acquisition-related costs (2) — 752 — Write-down in value of property and equipment — 179 — Tax impact of reconciling items (3) — 1,931 (1,143 ) Tax impact of the CARES Act (4) — 1,099 (2,261 ) Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (5) 1,166 24,471 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,918 ) $ (1,268 ) $ (146 ) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) Shares used in net loss per diluted share calculation 36,974 36,727 32,703

(1) Represents the expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved. (2) Represents transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Cimetrix Incorporated in the fourth quarter of 2020. (3) Tax impact of reconciling items for the fourth quarter of 2020 pertains to the reversal of prior quarters’ tax impact due to a full valuation allowance recognized against the U.S. deferred tax assets (DTA) on a GAAP basis. The above reconciling items do not have any tax expense or benefit on a GAAP basis for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to the full valuation allowance offsetting any tax impact from reconciling items. (4) The Company recognized a discrete tax benefit recognized from the carryback of net operating losses (NOLs) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) enacted in March 2020. Due to the full valuation allowance against U.S. DTA recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020, there is no tax benefit from the released tax attributes. The Company does not have any NOLs on a non-GAAP basis and, therefore, it did not recognize this discrete tax benefit in calculating its non-GAAP tax expense and net loss. (5) The Company's GAAP tax expense is higher year-to-date compared to the non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to the GAAP full U.S. federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full US federal or state valuation allowance due to recent cumulative profit on a non-GAAP basis. Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its US net deferred tax assets (DTA) on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its US DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.





