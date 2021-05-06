Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parexor theCompany”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD
 Number Percentage Number Percentage
Lisa Colnett100,129,749 99.66% 340,516 0.34%
Sigmund Cornelius99,732,459 99.27% 737,806 0.73%
Robert Engbloom92,710,308 92.28% 7,759,957 7.72%
Wayne Foo99,390,232 98.93% 1,080,033 1.07%
G. R. (Bob) MacDougall99,783,539 99.32% 686,726 0.68%
Glenn McNamara99,950,490 99.48% 519,775 0.52%
Imad Mohsen100,155,940 99.69% 314,325 0.31%
Carmen Sylvain97,411,461 96.96% 3,058,804 3.04%
Paul Wright95,795,365 95.35% 4,674,900 4.65%
        

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 VOTES FOR 
 Number Percentage 
 99,070,734 98.61% 

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com.

