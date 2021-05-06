Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

San Jose, California, UNITED STATES

TEMPE, Ariz., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. Archived replays will remain on the website for approximately three months.

  
Conference:BofA Securities Inc., Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday May 12, 2021
Presentation:11:45 AM – 12:15 PM - Eastern Time
Location:Virtual Meeting
Speakers:Simon Beard, Sr. Vice President and Managing Director, Americas
Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate & Investor Communications
  
Conference:Berenberg US Conference 2021
Date:Thursday May 20, 2021
Presentation:No formal presentation/one-on-one format
Location:Virtual Meeting
Speakers:Shirley Stacy VP, Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications
Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate & Investor Communications
  
Conference:UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday May 26, 2021
Presentation:9:00 AM – 9:45 AM – Eastern Time
Location:Virtual Meeting
Speakers:John Morici, CFO
Simon Beard, Sr. Vice President and Managing Director, Americas
Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate & Investor Communications
  

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today's practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

