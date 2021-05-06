Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

TEMPE, Ariz., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. Archived replays will remain on the website for approximately three months.



Conference: BofA Securities Inc., Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday May 12, 2021 Presentation: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM - Eastern Time Location: Virtual Meeting Speakers: Simon Beard, Sr. Vice President and Managing Director, Americas

Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate & Investor Communications Conference: Berenberg US Conference 2021 Date: Thursday May 20, 2021 Presentation: No formal presentation/one-on-one format Location: Virtual Meeting Speakers: Shirley Stacy VP, Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications

Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate & Investor Communications Conference: UBS Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday May 26, 2021 Presentation: 9:00 AM – 9:45 AM – Eastern Time Location: Virtual Meeting Speakers: John Morici, CFO

Simon Beard, Sr. Vice President and Managing Director, Americas

Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate & Investor Communications

