Beta Bionics Announces Appointment of Christy Jones to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of the iLet® bionic pancreas system, today announced the appointment of Christy Jones to its Board of Directors.



“We are delighted to welcome Christy to our Board of Directors,” commented Ed Damiano, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Christy is a highly respected entrepreneur with a successful track record of bringing new technologies to market. Her unique experience as a founder and CEO of both public and private companies in the health sciences and tech sectors, will be invaluable in guiding our mission to bring the iLet to as many people with diabetes as possible.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside such a passionate and mission-driven organization. I look forward to helping the team drive the company’s public benefit mission forward as we work to create a solution that will improve the quality of life for people with diabetes,” said Ms. Jones.

Ms. Jones is Managing Director of Richmond Capital Partners and serves on the board of Extend Fertility, which she founded in 2004. She previously served on the board of Optiva, Inc. She is also the co-founder of Trilogy Software and served as the President and Founder of pcOrder, which she successfully led from start-up to a NASDAQ-listed public corporation. Ms. Jones has been honored as Ernst and Young’s “National Young Entrepreneur of the Year”, a “Top 100 Young Innovator” by MIT’s Technology Review, and “Top 20 Leaders Under 30” by Working Woman.

Ms. Jones is an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow and received her Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics® is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of its iLet bionic pancreas system, which has the potential to be a revolutionary solution for people with diabetes on intensive insulin therapy. The iLet bionic pancreas is designed to use adaptive control algorithms, together with continuous glucose monitoring and pump technology, to autonomously compute and administer all doses of either insulin or glucagon or both and mimic the body’s natural ability to maintain tight glycemic control.

The iLet bionic pancreas features an intuitive user interface, which only requires the input of a patient’s body weight to initiate dosing. The iLet’s simple user interface, together with its automated, adaptive control algorithms, is designed to eliminate many of the cumbersome tasks of diabetes management in order to decrease the cognitive and emotional burden of living with diabetes.

Beta Bionics is a for-profit, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation™. Since its founding in 2015, its mission has been to help improve health outcomes and the quality of life of all children and adults living with diabetes and other conditions of glycemic dysregulation.



Beta Bionics operates in Massachusetts and California. For further information, please visit www.betabionics.com or follow Beta Bionics Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @BetaBionics.

