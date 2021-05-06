Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.



WOODBURY, N.Y., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments and projects for its SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO

Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO Date/Time: May 6, 2021, 4:30 PM ET

May 6, 2021, 4:30 PM ET Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

1-888-334-5785 Replay: Available on Friday, May 7, 2021 for 90 days at SmartGlass-IR.com

Key Comments:

Fee income from licensing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $213,123 as compared to $356,173 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Lower fees in the automotive and aircraft markets as production of certain Daimler vehicles was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as these vehicles approached the end of their model lifetimes, and stable levels of royalty revenues from the architectural market were partially offset by higher fee income from the display market.



Total expenses decreased by $232,985, or approximately 23%, for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.



The Company’s net loss decreased by $67,287 to $557,307 ($0.02 per common share) for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to a net loss of $624,594 ($0.02 per common share) in the first quarter of 2020. This continuous reduction in the Company’s net loss followed a net loss in 2020 which was Research Frontiers’ lowest net loss in 26 years.



As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of over $4.2 million and working capital of approximately $4.7 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 32 months of operations until at least late 2023.



During the first quarter of 2021, General Motor’s Cadillac division announced that its new ultra-luxury all-electric flagship vehicle, the Celestiq, will offer a four quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof. Also during the first quarter of 2021, licensees of Research Frontiers took steps to increase their production capacity for SPD emulsion, film and end-products.



For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. “Cadillac” and “Celestiq” are trademarks of General Motors Corp.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2021

(Unaudited) December 31, 2020

(See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,215,961 $ 4,772,705 Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $972,202 in 2021 and $972,202 in 2020 737,870 598,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,271 56,512 Total current assets 5,039,102 5,427,509 Fixed assets, net 114,662 121,772 Operating lease ROU assets 579,788 616,442 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 5,767,119 $ 6,199,290 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 170,191 $ 166,377 Accounts payable 41,606 33,410 Accrued expenses and other 68,633 26,279 Deferred revenue 27,945 - Total current liabilities 308,375 226,066 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 602,784 646,219 Total liabilities 911,159 872,285 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2021 and 31,575,786 in 2020 3,165 3,158 Additional paid-in capital 123,250,878 123,164,623 Accumulated deficit (118,398,083 ) (117,840,776 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,855,960 5,327,005 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,767,119 $ 6,199,290

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Fee income $ 213,123 $ 356,173 Operating expenses 625,596 820,441 Research and development 145,178 183,318 Total expenses 770,774 1,003,759 Operating loss (557,651 ) (647,586 ) Net investment income 344 22,992 Net loss $ (557,307 ) $ (624,594 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 31,634,890 31,323,205

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2021

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2020 31,254,262 $ 3,125 $ 122,552,895 $ (115,499,912 ) $ 7,056,108 Exercise of options and warrants 156,845 16 (16 ) - - Net loss - - - (624,594 ) (624,594 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 31,411,107 $ 3,141 $ 122,552,879 $ (116,124,506 ) $ 6,431,514 Balance, January 1, 2021 31,575,786 $ 3,158 $ 123,164,623 $ (117,840,776 ) $ 5,327,005 Exercise of options 74,610 7 86,255 - 86,262 Net loss - - - (557,307 ) (557,307 ) Balance, March 31, 2021 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,250,878 $ (118,398,083 ) $ 4,855,960

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)