Cambium Networks Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record revenues of $88.5 million, increased 7% sequentially, up 46% year-over-year

Gross margin of 49.9%, non-GAAP (1) gross margin of 50.1%

gross margin of 50.1% Record operating income of $13.4 million, record non-GAAP operating income of $15.5 million

Record net income of $19.9 million or $0.70 per diluted share, record non-GAAP (1) net income of $11.7 million or $0.41 per diluted share

net income of $11.7 million or $0.41 per diluted share Record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $16.5 million or 18.6% of revenues



ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium Networks”) (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

GAAP Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Revenues $ 88.5 $ 82.8 $ 60.4 $ 88.5 $ 82.8 $ 60.4 Gross margin 49.9 % 51.0 % 50.7 % 50.1 % 51.2 % 51.0 % Operating margin 15.1 % 13.8 % 0.6 % 17.5 % 16.0 % 5.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.6 % 16.8 % 7.3 %

1 Refer to Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and for reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We continued to deliver record breaking results during the first quarter due to robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity, the need for improved networking infrastructure, and the acceptance of our new product introductions,” said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO. “During the first quarter, Cambium Networks shipped our 9 millionth radio since becoming a standalone company. We have built Cambium into a next generation global wireless infrastructure leader for broadband communications and the results are clearly demonstrated in our financial performance.”

Bhatnagar continued, “Wireless broadband solutions are becoming mainstream as performance matches that of fiber and the attractive cost of ownership of our solutions make Cambium a competitive and economically attractive solution for wireless infrastructure projects around the world. Our wireless technologies, including Point-to-Multi-Point with CBRS compatible products, gigabit wireless solutions such as our 60 GHz millimeter wave products, and enterprise Wi-Fi 6 solutions continued to build momentum. When combined with our cloud-first cnMaestro X software solution, Cambium provides a key differentiator for network operators to increase efficiency, scale, and security, while improving quality of service from a single-pane-of-glass. We remain excited for the addition of Fixed 5G technology with our new 28 GHz millimeter wave products, as we expand our serviceable available market by reaching new customers and geographies, and entering new markets demanding higher performance at an affordable price.”

Revenues of $88.5 million for the first quarter 2021 increased $28.1 million year-over-year as a result of strong demand for Point-to-Multi-Point, Point-to-Point, and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. Revenues for the first quarter 2021 increased by $5.7 million compared to $82.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020, due to higher Point-to-Multi-Point revenues from service providers continuing to scale networks due to requests for increased capacity and new product introductions, increased demand for Point-to-Point products for backhaul, and record demand for enterprise Wi-Fi solutions.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter 2021 was 49.9%, compared to 50.7% for the first quarter 2020, and 51.0% for the fourth quarter 2020. Record GAAP operating income for the first quarter 2021 was $13.4 million, compared to $0.4 million for the first quarter 2020, and $11.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020. Record GAAP net income for the first quarter 2021 was $19.9 million, which includes a $7.6 million tax benefit, or net earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per diluted share for the first quarter 2020, and net income of $10.5 million, or net earnings of $0.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter 2021 was 50.1%, compared to 51.0% for the first quarter 2020, and 51.2% for the fourth quarter 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter 2021 was a record $15.5 million, compared to $3.0 million for the first quarter 2020, and $13.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter 2021 was a record $11.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the first quarter 2020, and $10.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2020. For the first quarter 2021, adjusted EBITDA was a record $16.5 million or 18.6% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million or 7.3% of revenues for the first quarter 2020, and $13.9 million or 16.8% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2020.

Cash used in operating activities was $7.6 million for the first quarter 2021, compared to cash used in operating activities of $0.8 million for the first quarter 2020, and cash provided by operating activities of $15.1 million for the fourth quarter 2020. Cash totaled $51.2 million as of March 31, 2021, $26.7 million higher than March 31, 2020, due primarily to higher net income, and strong working capital management. The $11.3 million decrease in cash balance from December 31, 2020 was primarily the result of payment for variable compensation, and supply-constraints which delayed some shipments to later in the first quarter affecting receivables, offset by improved net income.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record revenues of $88.5 million, up 7% sequentially, an increase of 46% year-over-year.

Record GAAP net income of $19.9 million or $0.70 per diluted share, and record non-GAAP net income of $11.7 million or $0.41 per diluted share.

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million or 18.6% of revenues, compared to $4.4 million or 7.3% of revenues for the first quarter 2020, and $13.9 million or 16.8% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2020.

Record Point-to-Multi-Point revenues of $57.8 million, increased 66% year-over-year.

Point-to-Point revenues of $17.5 million, increased 33% year-over-year.

Record enterprise Wi-Fi revenues of $12.1 million, increased 6% year-over-year.

Increased net new channel partners by over 2,280 year-over-year, an increase of 31%.

Devices under cnMaestro® Cloud management increased 40% year-over-year.

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of May 6, 2021 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 and full year ending December 31, 2021 is expected to be as follows:

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Outlook

Revenues between $85.0-$90.0 million

GAAP gross margin between 48.8%-49.8%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 49.0%-50.0%

GAAP operating expenses between $32.9-$33.9 million; and non-GAAP operating expenses between $30.2-$31.2 million

GAAP operating income between $8.6-$11.0 million; and non-GAAP operating income between $11.4-$13.8 million

Interest expense, net of approximately $1.1 million

GAAP net income between $6.3-$8.0 million or between $0.22 and $0.27 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net income between $8.6-$10.3 million or between $0.29 and $0.35 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA between $12.4-$14.8 million; and adjusted EBITDA margin between 14.6%-16.4%

GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 17.0%-19.0%

Approximately 29.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding



Cash requirements are expected to be as follows:

Paydown of debt: $2.5 million scheduled debt and an additional $19.6 million reduction in term loan principal as required by the excess cash flow provision in the term credit agreement

Cash flow interest expense: approximately $0.8 million

Capital expenditures: $2.5-$2.9 million



Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook

Revenues between $345.0-$359.0 million, increasing between 24%-29%

Adjusted EBITDA margin between 15.0%-17.0%

Cambium Networks financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, acquisitions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company’s financial outlook to the extent they are reasonable; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Cambium Networks

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Revenues $ 88,515 $ 82,805 $ 60,429 Cost of revenues 44,345 40,568 29,797 Gross profit 44,170 42,237 30,632 Gross margin 49.9 % 51.0 % 50.7 % Operating expenses Research and development 11,603 11,862 11,814 Sales and marketing 10,040 10,152 10,304 General and administrative 7,529 7,176 6,446 Depreciation and amortization 1,595 1,601 1,695 Total operating expenses 30,767 30,791 30,259 Operating income 13,403 11,446 373 Operating margin 15.1 % 13.8 % 0.6 % Interest expense, net 1,140 1,197 1,345 Other expense (income), net 42 411 (216 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,221 9,838 (756 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (7,639 ) (668 ) 82 Net income (loss) $ 19,860 $ 10,506 $ (838 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.41 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.38 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute earnings (loss) per share Basic 26,115,615 25,775,954 25,677,179 Diluted 28,517,713 27,582,283 25,677,179 Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenues $ 19 $ 16 $ 17 Research and development 517 413 368 Sales and marketing 295 254 232 General and administrative 579 48 194 Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,410 $ 731 $ 811





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 51,182 $ 62,472 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $874 and $919 69,027 58,114 Inventories, net 31,435 33,962 Recoverable income taxes 2,637 1,420 Prepaid expenses 7,238 4,143 Other current assets 3,827 5,024 Total current assets 165,346 165,135 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 7,891 7,535 Software, net 3,932 3,438 Operating lease assets 4,625 5,083 Intangible assets, net 12,343 12,895 Goodwill 9,842 9,842 Deferred tax assets, net 7,904 1,537 Other noncurrent assets 336 288 TOTAL ASSETS $ 212,219 $ 205,753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,487 $ 30,859 Accrued liabilities 20,803 20,160 Employee compensation 9,418 14,911 Current portion of long-term external debt, net 29,026 29,201 Deferred revenues 6,237 6,471 Other current liabilities 5,493 6,009 Total current liabilities 95,464 107,611 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term external debt, net 22,769 24,957 Deferred revenues 4,553 4,448 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 3,042 3,332 Deferred tax liabilities, net 9 9 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,981 2,009 Total liabilities 127,818 142,366 Shareholders' equity Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and March 31,

2021; 26,034,629 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 26,298,501 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 3 3 Additional paid in capital 113,067 109,837 Treasury shares, at cost, 133,025 shares at March 31, 2021 and 92,146 shares at December 31, 2020 (3,101 ) (1,090 ) Accumulated deficit (24,939 ) (44,799 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (629 ) (564 ) Total shareholders’ equity 84,401 63,387 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 212,219 $ 205,753





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 19,860 $ 10,506 $ (838 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,720 1,763 1,845 Amortization of debt issuance costs 137 137 137 Share-based compensation 1,410 731 811 Deferred income taxes (6,367 ) (388 ) (162 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence (709 ) (37 ) 357 Other (31 ) (31 ) 165 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (11,700 ) (4,766 ) (2,172 ) Inventories 3,236 (4,871 ) 8,698 Prepaid expenses (3,099 ) (100 ) 1,217 Accounts payable (6,777 ) 5,922 (8,546 ) Accrued employee compensation (6,003 ) 5,803 547 Other assets and liabilities 761 413 (2,850 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,562 ) 15,082 (791 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (814 ) (975 ) (1,053 ) Purchase of software (798 ) (738 ) (157 ) Cash paid for acquisition — — (334 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,612 ) (1,713 ) (1,544 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of revolver debt — — 10,000 Repayment of term loan (2,500 ) (2,500 ) (2,500 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,563 ) (27 ) 52 Proceeds from share option exercises 1,971 1,465 — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,092 ) (1,062 ) 7,552 Effect of exchange rate on cash (24 ) 45 (70 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (11,290 ) 12,352 5,147 Cash, beginning of period 62,472 50,120 19,346 Cash, end of period $ 51,182 $ 62,472 $ 24,493 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 92 $ 606 $ 149 Interest paid $ 773 $ 860 $ 1,117





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Point-to-Multi-Point $ 57,799 $ 53,828 $ 34,867 Point-to-Point 17,476 16,756 13,110 Wi-Fi 12,123 10,920 11,481 Other 1,117 1,301 971 Total Revenues $ 88,515 $ 82,805 $ 60,429 REVENUES BY REGION Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 North America $ 54,195 $ 45,183 $ 31,035 Europe, Middle East and Africa 18,690 21,509 18,744 Caribbean and Latin America 10,515 10,397 5,230 Asia Pacific 5,115 5,716 5,420 Total Revenues $ 88,515 $ 82,805 $ 60,429





Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) nonrecurring legal expenses, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) secondary offering expenses, (vii) one-time acquisition costs, (viii) restructuring expenses, (ix) and non-recurring legal expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude nonrecurring legal expenses since this is one-time in nature and does not reflect our ongoing operations. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude one-time acquisition costs and restructuring expenses and offering expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period-to-period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expense and associated employment taxes paid are excluded. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, restricted share awards and restricted share units, as well as awards with performance or other market characteristics, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control while the associated employment taxes are cash-based expenses that vary in amount from period-to-period and are dependent on market forces as well as jurisdictional tax regulations that are often beyond Cambium Networks control.

Nonrecurring legal expenses include settlements of existing or threatened litigation. Secondary offering expenses were incurred by Cambium Networks associated with the registration and sale in December 2020 of 2,500,000 ordinary shares held by Vector Capital. Cambium Networks did not raise any additional capital in the offering and the expenses are excluded as not part of continuing operations.

Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships, unpatented technology, patents, software, and trademarks, and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal and professional fees relating to the acquisition of Xirrus. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

One-time charges associated with the completion of an acquisition include items such as contract termination costs, severance and other acquisition-related restructuring costs; costs incurred in connection with integration activities; and legal and accounting costs. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Restructuring expenses consist primarily of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred and impacts from the company's income tax valuation allowance initially recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and as reversed in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company’s ongoing effective tax rate after adjusting for one-time or unique reoccurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares, if their effect to earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures, because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 19,860 $ 10,506 $ (838 ) Interest expense, net 1,140 1,197 1,345 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (7,639 ) (668 ) 82 Depreciation and amortization 1,720 1,763 1,845 EBITDA 15,081 12,798 2,434 Share-based compensation 1,410 731 811 Secondary offering expenses — 381 — Restructuring expense — — 1,152 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,491 $ 13,910 $ 4,397 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.6 % 16.8 % 7.3 %





The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 44,170 $ 42,237 $ 30,632 Share-based compensation expense 19 16 17 Amortization of capitalized software costs 125 163 150 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 44,314 $ 42,416 $ 30,799 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.1 % 51.2 % 51.0 % GAAP research and development expense $ 11,603 $ 11,862 $ 11,814 Share-based compensation expense 517 413 368 Restructuring expense — — 639 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 11,086 $ 11,449 $ 10,807 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 10,040 $ 10,152 $ 10,304 Share-based compensation expense 295 254 232 Restructuring expense — — 513 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 9,745 $ 9,898 $ 9,559 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 7,529 $ 7,176 $ 6,446 Share-based compensation expense 579 48 194 Secondary offering expenses — 381 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 6,950 $ 6,747 $ 6,252 GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,595 $ 1,601 $ 1,695 Amortization of acquired intangibles 552 552 551 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,043 $ 1,049 $ 1,144 GAAP operating income $ 13,403 $ 11,446 $ 373 Share-based compensation expense 1,410 731 811 Secondary offering expenses — 381 — Amortization of capitalized software costs 125 163 150 Amortization of acquired intangibles 552 552 551 Restructuring expense — — 1,152 Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,490 $ 13,273 $ 3,037 GAAP pre-tax income (loss) $ 12,221 $ 9,838 $ (756 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,410 731 811 Secondary offering expenses — 381 — Amortization of capitalized software costs 125 163 150 Amortization of acquired intangibles 552 552 551 Restructuring expense — — 1,152 Non-GAAP pre-tax income $ 14,308 $ 11,665 $ 1,908 GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes $ (7,639 ) $ (668 ) $ 82 Valuation allowance impacts (7,816 ) (352 ) — Tax rate change — (925 ) — Tax impacts of share vesting (1,975 ) — 3 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments, using non-GAAP ETR (417 ) (365 ) (533 ) All other discrete items (19 ) — 61 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 2,588 $ 974 $ 551 Non-GAAP ETR 18.1 % 8.4 % 28.9 % GAAP net income (loss) $ 19,860 $ 10,506 $ (838 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,410 731 811 Secondary offering expenses — 381 — Amortization of capitalized software costs 125 163 150 Amortization of acquired intangibles 552 552 551 Restructuring expense — — 1,152 Non-GAAP adjustments to tax (9,810 ) (1,277 ) 64 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments, using non-GAAP ETR (417 ) (365 ) (533 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,720 $ 10,691 $ 1,357 Non-GAAP fully weighted basic shares 26,299 26,035 25,680 Non-GAAP fully weighted diluted shares 28,887 27,934 25,680 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP basic share $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 0.05





