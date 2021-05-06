Assertio Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Reported Net Product Sales of $26.4 Million, Compared to Prior Year Pro-Forma Net Products Sales of $28.3 Million



Provides Financial Guidance for 2021

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights:

(unaudited)

(in millions) First-Quarter 2021 First-Quarter 2020 Net Product Sales (GAAP) $ 26.4 $ 9.3 Pro-Forma Net Product Sales (Non-GAAP)(1) n/a

$ 28.3 Net Income (GAAP) $ 4.5 $ 41.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(2) $ 15.7 $ 3.9

(1) Pro-forma net product sales represent product sales as if the Zyla Merger had been completed as of January 1, 2020. Reconciliation is provided in the schedules attached.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the schedules attached.

“This quarter provides our first data point in demonstrating the strength of our diversified portfolio and non-personal promotional model, which showed resiliency in the face of the continued effects of COVID-19, the impact of payor pressure, and our shift to a leaner operational profile,” said Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio. “As we continue to execute on our transformation and gain increasing confidence that our model is transferable across a number of therapeutic areas, we are actively seeking additional assets that will address unmet needs for patients, benefit from our commercial platform, and increase value to Assertio.”

First Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Highlights:

Raised $45.3 Million in Cash, Net of Placement Fees, on Closing of Registered Direct Offerings: On February 9 and February 12, 2021, the Company announced the closing of registered direct offerings that resulted in Assertio receiving $45.3 million in cash, net of placement fees. The proceeds from these offerings enhance the Company’s liquidity, accelerate its transformational business plan, and open up new avenues for potential business development activities.

Poised to Realize $45.0 Million of Annualized Cost Savings After One-time Restructuring Costs: The Company has taken all necessary actions to realize its previously announced $45.0 million of annualized cost savings, after the effect of one-time restructuring costs, of which $40.0 million is expected to be realized in 2021.

Launched Direct to Patient Digital Campaign with Cove, a Leading Migraine Telemedicine Platform, to Increase Accessibility of CAMBIA® and SPRIX®: On May 5, 2021, the Company announced its collaboration with Cove, which will increase access to CAMBIA and SPRIX through Cove’s innovative and continuous online physician care.

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company is providing the following 2021 financial guidance:

Net Product Sales (GAAP)(1) $85.0 - $92.0 Million Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(2) $34.0 - $40.0 Million

(1) The Company has not forecasted any amount for future impact of revenue adjustments related to products that the Company is no longer commercializing.

(2) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information.

COVID-19

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 during early 2020, the Company’s priority was and remains the health and safety of its employees, their families, and the patients it serves. As a result, in March 2020, the Company initiated remote working arrangements and maintained flexible work arrangements for individuals, which continued through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. In addition to the health and safety of its employees, the Company is focused on ensuring that it continues making its products accessible to the patients who need them. Because COVID-19 impacted its ability to see in-person providers who prescribe its products, the Company adapted its approach during 2020 and increased its virtual visits. Additionally, due to the limitations on elective surgeries, the Company has experienced a decline in prescriptions associated with those elective procedures.

Accordingly, given recent unfavorable changes in its product payor mix, as well as the continued near-term impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company implemented a restructuring plan in December 2020 which, it believes, allows the business to continue to provide its differentiated products to patients and better positions itself for future success. The Company believes that it is prepared with sufficient product inventory, technology to facilitate virtual and / or digital communications, and operations prepared to adapt its work environment as needed. The extent to which its operations may continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will depend largely on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the outbreak, actions by government authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and the distribution, efficacy and public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Assertio’s management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results today:

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast (live and archive): assertiotx.com (Events & Webcasts, Investor page) Dial-in numbers: 1-888-771-4371 (domestic) 1-847-585-4405 (international) Conference number: 50155264

The live webcast and replay may be accessed at http://investor.assertiotx.com/. Please connect to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on the Assertio website.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the Company has included information about non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as useful operating metrics. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and the Company’s management in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s performance, and in part, in the determination of bonuses for executive officers and employees. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

This release also includes estimated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA information, which the Company believes enables investors to better understand the anticipated performance of the business, but should be considered a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. No reconciliation of estimated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to estimated net income is provided in this release because some of the information necessary for estimated net income such as income taxes, fair value change in contingent consideration, and stock based compensation is not yet ascertainable or accessible and the Company is unable to quantify these amounts that would be required to be included in estimated net income without unreasonable efforts.

Specified Items

Non-GAAP measures presented within this release exclude specified items. The Company considers specified items to be significant income/expense items not indicative of current operations. Specified items include adjustments to interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, sales reserves adjustments for products the Company is no longer selling, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, restructuring costs, amortization of fair value inventory step-up as result of purchase accounting, non-cash adjustments to Collegium Commercialization agreement revenue, transaction-related costs, gains or losses from adjustments to long-lived assets and assets not part of current operations, and gains or losses resulting from debt refinancing or extinguishment.

Revisions to Specified Items

As a result of the Company’s December 2020 restructuring plan and subsequent announcement of a new executive team, beginning with the first quarter of 2021, the Company will no longer adjust for legal costs and expenses incurred in connection with opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the Company’s historical commercialization of opioid products as a specified item in the non-GAAP measure adjusted EBITDA. Management’s priorities include, amongst other items, operating cash flows and mitigating legacy legal uncertainties and therefore believes that investors will benefit from the ability to view the profitability of the Company’s current and ongoing business activities with such costs included. Given the timing of the December 2020 restructuring plan and subsequent announcement of the new executive team, Management believes the first quarter of 2021 is the appropriate time to make such an update. Prior period amounts of Adjusted EBITDA have been recast to conform to this presentation.

Pro forma Items

The Company is providing non-GAAP pro forma net product sales to show the net product sales as if the Zyla Merger had been completed as of January 1, 2020, and therefore the Company operated on a combined basis, including Zyla, for the entirety of 2020 periods presented in this release. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful to help investors understand the results of the combined operations, including Zyla, and assess the Company’s performance from period to period.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 26,405 $ 9,252 Commercialization agreement, net — 11,258 Royalties and milestones 434 407 Total revenues 26,839 20,917 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 3,966 1,399 Research and development expenses — 1,041 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,730 27,314 Amortization of intangible assets 6,547 7,795 Restructuring charges 1,089 — Total costs and expenses 19,332 37,549 Income (Loss) from operations 7,507 (16,632 ) Other (expense) income : Interest expense (2,684 ) (8,674 ) Other gain (loss) 269 (3,325 ) Gain on sale of Gralise — 127,505 Loss on sale of NUCYNTA — (15,755 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (39,841 ) Total other (expense) income (2,415 ) 59,910 Net income before income taxes 5,092 43,278 Income tax expense (548 ) (2,048 ) Net income and Comprehensive income $ 4,544 $ 41,230 Basic net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.51 Diluted net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.51 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 151,296 81,111 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 153,918 81,222









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,033 $ 20,786 Accounts receivable, net 39,241 44,350 Inventories, net 8,930 11,712 Prepaid and other current assets 14,865 17,406 Total current assets 124,069 94,254 Property and equipment, net 2,172 2,437 Intangible assets, net 193,536 200,082 Other long-term assets 5,647 6,501 Total assets $ 325,424 $ 303,274 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,609 $ 14,808 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 50,136 63,114 Accrued liabilities 19,567 31,571 Current portion of long-term debt 12,338 11,942 Contingent consideration, current portion 9,400 6,776 Interest payable 4,403 1,793 Other current liabilities 2,637 2,682 Total current liabilities 109,090 132,686 Long-term debt 71,834 72,160 Contingent consideration 28,559 31,776 Other long-term liabilities 10,638 11,138 Total liabilities 220,121 247,760 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 173,743,760 and 113,568,597 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 18 13 Additional paid-in capital 528,686 483,446 Accumulated deficit (423,401 ) (427,945 ) Total shareholders’ equity 105,303 55,514 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 325,424 $ 303,274





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 2021 2020 Financial Statement Classification Net income (GAAP) $ 4,544 $ 41,230 Interest expense 2,684 8,674 Interest expense Income tax expense 548 2,048 Income tax expense Depreciation expense 265 273 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of intangible assets 6,547 7,795 Amortization of intangible assets EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 14,588 $ 60,020 Adjustments: Legacy products revenue reserves (1) (378 ) (647 ) Product sales, net Stock-based compensation (2) 772 1,934 Multiple Contingent consideration fair value change (3) (594 ) — Selling, general and administrative expenses Restructuring cost (4) 1,089 — Restructuring charges Other (5) 235 1,854 Multiple Prior year adjustments not repeating (6) — (59,223 ) Multiple Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 15,712 $ 3,938 (1) Removal of the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to products that the Company is no longer commercializing. (2) Stock based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2021 included $0.8 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Stock based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included $0.2 million in Research and development expenses, and $1.7 million in SG&A expenses. (3) The fair value of the contingent consideration is remeasured each reporting period, with changes in the fair value resulting from a change in the underlying inputs being recognized in operating expenses until the contingent consideration arrangement is settled. (4) Restructuring and related costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company’s announced restructuring plans. (5) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Other represents amortization of inventory step-up recognized in Cost of sales related to Zyla acquired inventories sold. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Other primarily represents a credit loss reserve recognized in the first quarter of 2020 in Other gain (loss) related the Company’s investment in a company engaged in medical research. (6) Represent the following one-time adjustments included in three months ended March 31, 2020:

Gain on sale of Gralise ($127.5) million Loss on sale of NUCYNTA $15.8 million

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes $31.6 million Loss on prepayment of Senior Notes $8.2 million Transaction cost $7.7 million Change in fair value of Collegium warrants $3.1 million NUCYNTA Commercialization agreement revenues $1.8 million



PRO FORMA PRODUCT SALES (NON-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The following pro forma product sales, net is presented to illustrate the effects of the Zyla Merger as if the transaction had occurred on January 1, 2020. This supplemental pro forma financial information has been prepared for comparative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what actual results would have occurred, or of results that may occur in the future. Supplemental unaudited proforma information is based upon accounting estimates and judgments that the Company believes are reasonable.

The unaudited pro forma product sales, net for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are as follows: