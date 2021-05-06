Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Continued positive momentum for U.S. launch of FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution in Dravet syndrome, with total net product sales of $12.3 million and total revenue of $13.7 million in the first quarter, representing quarter-over-quarter increases of 53% and 61%, respectively

As of March 31, 2021, in the U.S., over 700 patients referred to the FINTEPLA REMS program, with over 560 patients receiving reimbursed therapy

Successfully launched FINTEPLA in Germany in February and commenced the Zogenix Access Program to expand global access to FINTEPLA, including in European countries where reimbursement has not yet been established

On track to submit applications for FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in the U.S. in Q3 2021 and in Europe in Q4 2021

Planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission in first half of 2022 for MT1621 in TK2 deficiency

Intend to meet with FDA in current quarter to discuss Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and provided a corporate update. The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, May 6, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

“We are pleased with the continued positive momentum in our U.S. launch of FINTEPLA® in Dravet Syndrome, where we see increased adoption by existing and new prescribers and patients,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “Our dialogue with U.S. payors is progressing very well, as we work to expand access for patients who could benefit from FINTEPLA treatment. In Europe, our initial launch in Germany has begun in an encouragingly strong manner and our recently established Zogenix Access Program will expand access to FINTEPLA for physicians globally, including in European countries where reimbursement has not yet been established. Additionally, we are working to submit an NDA in Japan for FINTEPLA in the second half of this year.”

“We have the opportunity to potentially make FINTEPLA available to additional patients in need in multiple additional indications, and remain on track to submit global regulatory filings in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) later this year and anticipate meeting with the FDA this quarter to discuss the planned Phase 3 trial for CDKL5 deficiency disorder,” continued Dr. Farr. “Lastly, in our MT1621 program for TK2 deficiency, we continue to prepare for an NDA filing in the first half of 2022.”

Corporate Update

FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome: As of March 31, 2021, approximately 570 prescribers in the U.S. had successfully completed the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certification process As of March 31, 2021, over 700 patients in the U.S. had been referred to the FINTEPLA REMS program to become eligible to receive therapy, and over 560 patients were receiving reimbursed therapy. Received European Commission approval in December 2020; FINTEPLA commercially available in Germany as of February 1, 2021 Received temporary authorization to use FINTEPLA in France from the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety in January 2021; currently onboarding patients Continued to advance reimbursement and pricing discussions with other major European countries, including the UK, Italy and France Launched Zogenix Access Program to expand access to FINTEPLA for physicians in other parts of the world, where local regulations allow, including European countries where reimbursement has not yet been established Anticipate submission of an NDA in Japan (J-NDA) to Japan’s Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency in the second half of 2021 Presented new data from an investigator-initiated study of FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in April 2021, which highlighted certain quality-of-life benefits for patients and caregivers after patients received treatment with FINTEPLA In March, two additional issued patents were listed in the Orange Book, bringing the total number of Orange Book listed patents for FINTEPLA to 10.

FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with LGS: Compilation of data package is ongoing with anticipated submission of supplemental NDA in the third quarter of 2021 Anticipate submitting Marketing Authorization Application with European Medicines Agency in fourth quarter of 2021 Presented new data for FINTEPLA in LGS at AAN Annual Meeting, demonstrating that patients treated with FINTEPLA showed improvements in everyday executive function



FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder: Anticipate meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2021 to discuss plans for upcoming Phase 3 safety and efficacy study Expect to initiate a Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA for the treatment of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder during the second half of 2021

MT1621 for the treatment of TK2 deficiency: Studies continue to proceed as planned and Company anticipates the submission of an NDA in the first half of 2022





First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The Company recorded $13.7 million in revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was an increase of 61% as compared to the $8.5 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. This included total net product sales of FINTEPLA of $12.3 million, which were an increase of 53% as compared to the $8.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020, in addition to $1.3 million in collaboration revenue as a result of the March 2019 collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and LGS in Japan. Zogenix recorded total revenue of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which consisted solely of collaboration revenue.



Research and development expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, totaled $31.0 million, compared to $33.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, totaled $ 31.3 million, up from $21.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase was driven by the commercial launch of FINTEPLA in the U.S. and launch preparations in Europe.



Net loss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $55.6 million, or a net loss of $1.00 per share, compared with a net loss of $25.8 million, or a net loss of $0.54 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $435.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $505.1 million at December 31, 2020.





ZOGENIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,317 $ 166,916 Marketable securities 348,905 338,193 Accounts receivable, net 6,119 3,824 Inventory 2,324 1,026 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,065 12,215 Total current assets 454,730 522,174 Property and equipment, net 8,377 8,724 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,452 7,748 Intangible asset, net 96,587 98,558 Goodwill 6,234 6,234 Other non-current assets 7,584 7,692 Total assets $ 580,964 $ 651,130 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,964 $ 11,945 Accrued and other current liabilities 30,749 54,964 Deferred revenue, current 5,297 5,318 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,621 1,688 Current portion of contingent consideration 8,900 8,800 Total current liabilities 58,531 82,715 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 5,664 5,479 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,937 10,314 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 34,100 33,600 Convertible senior notes 151,451 149,353 Total liabilities 259,683 281,461 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,701,788 1,694,580 Accumulated deficit (1,380,470 ) (1,324,840 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37 ) (71 ) Total stockholders’ equity 321,281 369,669 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 580,964 $ 651,130



ZOGENIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Net product sales $ 12,349 $ — Collaboration revenue 1,335 1,249 Total revenues 13,684 1,249 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible asset) 676 — Research and development 30,969 33,240 Selling, general and administrative 31,272 21,318 Intangible asset amortization 1,971 — Acquired in-process research and development costs — 1,500 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 600 (7,900 ) Total costs and expenses 65,488 48,158 Loss from operations (51,804 ) (46,909 ) Interest income 308 1,088 Interest expense (3,737 ) — Other (expense) income, net (397 ) 20,021 Net loss $ (55,630 ) $ (25,800 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.00 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss per common share 55,750 48,185



