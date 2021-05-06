Oyster Point Pharma Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

PDUFA Target Action Date for OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray is October 17, 2021



Planned U.S. Launch of OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray in Q4 2021, if approved by the FDA

OLYMPIA Phase 2 Study on Track, with Planned Enrollment of the First Patient in 1H 2021

Continued Organizational Advancement Towards Commercialization

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 4:30 pm ET Today



PRINCETON, N.J., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), ("Oyster Point Pharma", or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, and provided an overview of recent business highlights.

“The Oyster Point Pharma team is focused on preparing for a potential launch of OC-01 nasal spray, if approved, while also continuing our clinical development and R&D programs. I am looking forward to 2021 being an inflection point for Oyster Point Pharma as a leader in the ocular surface disease space," said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. Dr. Nau continued, "We are excited to build a team dedicated to helping patients who often have limited or no treatment options. Oyster Point Pharma is committed to continued innovation to change the lives of patients.”

Recent Business Highlights

Announced FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease: The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021, with a planned U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA stated that it does not intend to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application. The Company submitted its 505(b)(2) NDA to the FDA for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease on December 17, 2020.

OLYMPIA Phase 2 Study on Track: Enrollment of the first patient in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 study of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in Neurotrophic Keratopathy (NK) remains on track for the first half of 2021. NK is the second of a number of important potential indications the Company is evaluating with OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, underscoring the Company's commitment to treating unmet needs related to ocular surface diseases.

Continued Organizational Advancement Towards Commercialization: The Company continues to make meaningful progress toward its planned U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the FDA, including the addition of key talent in commercial operations, market access and marketing areas.



Overview of Financial and Operating Results

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $175.9 million, compared to $192.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses decreased by $5.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company's clinical and preclinical expense was $4.2 million lower during the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the completion of the ONSET-2 Phase 3 clinical trial in May 2020. The Company's chemistry, manufacturing and controls expense increased $1.8 million primarily due to the continued advancement of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray and anticipated commercial launch, if approved by the FDA. The $3.1 million decrease in other research and development expenses was primarily due to the Company recording a $2.9 million gain in the first quarter of 2021 in connection with the small business waiver granted by the FDA for the NDA application fee in February 2021. The NDA application fee was paid and expensed in December 2020, and subsequently refunded by the FDA in April 2021.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $7.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by additional payroll-related expenses of $4.6 million due to an increase in headcount, as well as higher commercial planning expenses of $1.7 million in anticipation of a U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, if approved, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, there was an increase in other general and administrative expenses of $1.2 million due to an increase in costs for administrative and professional service fees and certain medical affairs costs.

Net Loss: For the first quarter of 2020, the Company had a net loss of $18.9 million, or $(0.73) per share, compared to a net loss of $16.5 million, or $(0.77) per share, for the same period in 2020.

Oyster Point Pharma will host a live conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update. To access the live call by phone, please dial (855) 548-1220 (US/Canada) or (602) 563-8619 (International). The conference ID number is 9384288. The webcast will be made available on the company’s website at www.oysterpointrx.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sn78s9u4.

A telephone replay will be available for approximately 7 days following the live conference call. To access the telephone replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (US/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID number is 9384288.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratopathy. In preclinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action via activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit.

About OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray

OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is a highly selective cholinergic agonist being developed as a multidose preservative-free nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratopathy. The parasympathetic nervous system, the “rest and digest” system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. Administered as a preservative-free, aqueous nasal spray, in pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action with activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway in the nasal cavity to stimulate natural tear film production. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins. This complex tear film is responsible for forming the primary refracting surface of the eye, as well as protecting and moisturizing the cornea. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not previously been established.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million people in the United States (U.S.) and is growing in prevalence. An estimated 16 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision. Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Despite the large prevalence of dry eye and the burden of the disease, there remains a significant unmet need for effective therapies.

About Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Neurotrophic Keratopathy (NK), is a disease characterized by decreased corneal sensitivity and poor corneal healing. The most common causes of loss of corneal sensation are viral infection (herpes simplex and herpes zoster keratoconjunctivitis) followed by chemical burns, physical injuries, and corneal surgery. In addition, systemic diseases such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis may decrease sensory nerve function or damage sensory fibers. NK can be classified broadly into three stages: Stage 1 (mild) consists of ocular surface irregularities and reduced vision, Stage 2 (moderate) exhibits a non-healing persistent defect of the corneal epithelium, and Stage 3 (severe) exhibits corneal ulceration, which may progress to corneal melting and perforation. If not adequately addressed, the progression of NK can lead to the loss of the cornea and the need for transplantation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the "Company regarding the future of the Company's business, our future plans and strategies, regulatory approvals, clinical results, future financial condition and other future conditions.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Select Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,910 $ 192,585 Working capital* $ 168,912 $ 185,385 Total assets $ 184,772 $ 197,910 Stockholders’ equity $ 170,648 $ 186,659 * Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.











Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Research and development: Clinical, preclinical $ 1,935 $ 6,112 Chemistry, manufacturing and controls 5,625 3,837 Other (1,732 ) 1,391 Total research and development 5,828 11,340 Selling, general and administrative 13,092 5,589 Loss from operations (18,920 ) (16,929 ) Other income, net 11 410 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (18,909 ) $ (16,519 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 25,924,096 21,367,532







