Natus Medical Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q1-2021 Key Results Revenue (millions) $114.9 • Revenue increased 5% compared to Q1 2020 and in-line with Q1 2019

GAAP EPS $0.07 • Generated $24.7 million in operating cash flow Non-GAAP EPS $0.16 • GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS increased by $0.18 and $0.12, respectively compared to Q1 2020

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $114.9 million, an increase of 5.1% compared to $109.4 million reported for the first quarter 2020. GAAP gross margin was 57.9% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to 57.4% in the first quarter 2020. GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.07 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.11 loss per share in the first quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.6% in the first quarter 2021 compared to 59.2% reported for the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.16 for the first quarter 2021, compared to $0.04 in the first quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $5.4 million in the first quarter 2021 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter 2020.

“Our revenues in the first quarter of 2021 grew 5% compared to first quarter in 2020, which was impacted by the pandemic late in the quarter. Our Neuro, Newborn Care and Hearing and Balance end markets all experienced growth compared to the first quarter of 2020. Our Non-GAAP earnings per share grew significantly from the first quarter of 2020 and 100% compared to the first quarter of 2019 on similar revenues, as a result of the operating expense improvements we delivered over the last two years,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“We are optimistic in the pace of our revenue recovery in 2021 compared to 2020. We continue to believe our efforts to reduce our cost structure and continued investments in new products will drive long term revenue growth and profitability. We see strong customer interest in our newly released Retcam® Envision and Algo® 7i newborn hearing screener and our Otoscan® digital ear scanner continues to build momentum in the market,” Mr. Kennedy concluded.

Financial Guidance

For the second quarter 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $112.0 million and $116.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.26 and $0.32.

For the full year 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $463.5 million and $473.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.11 and $1.26.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $4.4 million and $16.0 million for the second quarter 2021 and full year, respectively, which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.13 and $0.47 for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.



The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue $ 114,927 $ 109,383 Cost of revenue 46,688 44,933 Intangibles amortization 1,751 1,668 Gross profit 66,488 62,782 Gross profit margin 57.9 % 57.4 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 28,971 30,730 Research and development 14,040 17,569 General and administrative 14,855 13,182 Intangibles amortization 3,897 3,661 Restructuring 205 871 Total operating expenses 61,968 66,013 Income (loss) from operations 4,520 (3,231 ) Interest expense (766 ) (717 ) Other expense, net (890 ) (777 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 2,864 (4,725 ) Provision for (benefit from) income tax 468 (1,128 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,396 $ (3,597 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,611 33,800 Diluted 33,782 33,800





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 80,549 $ 82,082 Accounts receivable 91,326 93,133 Inventories 69,467 75,650 Other current assets 24,477 20,837 Total current assets 265,819 271,702 Property and equipment 23,282 24,516 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,776 11,669 Goodwill and intangible assets 234,762 244,040 Deferred income tax 26,321 27,563 Other assets 20,408 20,904 Total assets $ 581,368 $ 600,394 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,486 $ 23,429 Current portion of long-term debt 36,523 50,000 Accrued liabilities 45,792 44,236 Deferred revenue 23,669 21,308 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,006 6,779 Total current liabilities 136,476 145,752 Long-term debt — 5,840 Deferred income tax 9,915 10,298 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,181 8,959 Other long-term liabilities 17,864 18,451 Total liabilities 172,436 189,300 Total stockholders’ equity 408,932 411,094 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 581,368 $ 600,394





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,396 $ (3,597 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 101 522 Depreciation and amortization 7,257 6,994 Loss on equity method investment 136 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 8 42 Warranty reserve 341 704 Share-based compensation 3,114 2,291 Loss on commencement of sales-type leases 6 295 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,962 15,612 Inventories 4,139 (3,443 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,028 ) (1,060 ) Accounts payable 1,303 6,038 Accrued liabilities 1,172 (9,329 ) Deferred revenue 2,732 2,190 Deferred income tax 1,064 103 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,703 17,362 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (731 ) (3,575 ) Net cash used in investing activities (731 ) (3,575 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of common stock — (10,495 ) Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (1,150 ) (1,883 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (125 ) (133 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 60,000 Payments on borrowings (20,000 ) (15,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,275 ) 32,489 Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents (4,230 ) (2,557 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,533 ) 43,719 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 82,082 63,297 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 80,549 $ 107,016





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ 2,864 $ (4,725 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,751 1,668 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 611 290 COVID-19 relief (COGS) (402 ) — Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,897 3,661 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) 21 — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 579 817 COVID-19 relief (OPEX) (2,512 ) — Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 6,809 1,711 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 1,397 $ 410 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,412 $ 1,301 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,611 33,800 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,782 33,886





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 GAAP Gross Profit $ 66,488 $ 62,782 Amortization of intangibles 1,751 1,668 COVID-19 relief (402 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 611 290 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 68,448 $ 64,740 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.6 % 59.2 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 4,520 $ (3,231 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,648 5,329 COVID-19 relief (2,914 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,190 1,107 Direct cost of acquisitions 21 — Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 8,465 $ 3,205 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 7.4 % 2.9 % GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 468 $ (1,128 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 1,006 1,568 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (77 ) (30 ) Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 1,397 $ 410 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021

December 31, 2021 GAAP EPS Guidance $0.13 - $0.19 $0.64 - $0.79 Amortization of intangibles 0.16 0.63 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 0.01 (0.02) Tax effect (0.04) (0.14) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.26 - $0.32 $1.11 - $1.26





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Neuro: Revenue $ 69,055 $ 65,350 Cost of revenue 27,508 25,249 Intangibles amortization 776 879 Gross profit $ 40,771 $ 39,222 Gross profit margin 59.0 % 60.0 % Newborn Care: Revenue $ 25,939 $ 24,232 Cost of revenue 10,928 9,898 Intangibles amortization 67 63 Gross profit $ 14,944 $ 14,271 Gross profit margin 57.6 % 58.9 % Hearing & Balance: Revenue $ 19,933 $ 19,801 Cost of revenue 8,252 9,786 Intangibles amortization 908 726 Gross profit $ 10,773 $ 9,289 Gross profit margin 54.0 % 46.9 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 114,927 $ 109,383 Cost of revenue 46,688 44,933 Intangibles amortization 1,751 1,668 Gross profit $ 66,488 $ 62,782 Gross profit margin 57.9 % 57.4 % Note: In 2020 the cost of Field Service within cost of revenue has been restated to reflect the appropriate allocation to Hearing & Balance.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 40,771 $ 39,222 Amortization of intangibles 776 879 COVID-19 relief (121 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 296 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 41,722 $ 40,101 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.4 % 61.4 % Newborn Care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 14,944 $ 14,271 Amortization of intangibles 67 63 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 203 290 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,214 $ 14,624 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.7 % 60.3 % Hearing & Balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 10,773 $ 9,289 Amortization of intangibles 908 726 COVID-19 relief (281 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 112 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,512 $ 10,015 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 57.8 % 50.6 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 66,488 $ 62,782 Amortization of intangibles 1,751 1,668 COVID-19 relief (402 ) — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 611 290 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 68,448 $ 64,740 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.6 % 59.2 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 67,772 $ 68,338 International 47,155 41,045 Totals $ 114,927 $ 109,383 United States 59 % 62 % International 41 % 38 % Totals 100 % 100 %



