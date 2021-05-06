Natus Medical Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 Q1-2021 Key Results
Revenue (millions)$114.9 • Revenue increased 5% compared to Q1 2020 and in-line with Q1 2019
GAAP EPS$0.07 • Generated $24.7 million in operating cash flow
Non-GAAP EPS$0.16 • GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS increased by $0.18 and $0.12, respectively compared to Q1 2020
    

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $114.9 million, an increase of 5.1% compared to $109.4 million reported for the first quarter 2020. GAAP gross margin was 57.9% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to 57.4% in the first quarter 2020. GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.07 earnings per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.11 loss per share in the first quarter 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.6% in the first quarter 2021 compared to 59.2% reported for the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.16 for the first quarter 2021, compared to $0.04 in the first quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $5.4 million in the first quarter 2021 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter 2020.

“Our revenues in the first quarter of 2021 grew 5% compared to first quarter in 2020, which was impacted by the pandemic late in the quarter. Our Neuro, Newborn Care and Hearing and Balance end markets all experienced growth compared to the first quarter of 2020. Our Non-GAAP earnings per share grew significantly from the first quarter of 2020 and 100% compared to the first quarter of 2019 on similar revenues, as a result of the operating expense improvements we delivered over the last two years,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“We are optimistic in the pace of our revenue recovery in 2021 compared to 2020. We continue to believe our efforts to reduce our cost structure and continued investments in new products will drive long term revenue growth and profitability. We see strong customer interest in our newly released Retcam® Envision and Algo® 7i newborn hearing screener and our Otoscan® digital ear scanner continues to build momentum in the market,” Mr. Kennedy concluded.

Financial Guidance

For the second quarter 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $112.0 million and $116.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $0.26 and $0.32.

For the full year 2021, the Company's revenue is expected to be between $463.5 million and $473.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $1.11 and $1.26.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $4.4 million and $16.0 million for the second quarter 2021 and full year, respectively, which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.13 and $0.47 for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes.  The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
Revenue$114,927   $109,383  
Cost of revenue46,688   44,933  
Intangibles amortization1,751   1,668  
Gross profit66,488   62,782  
Gross profit margin57.9 % 57.4 %
Operating expenses:   
Marketing and selling28,971   30,730  
Research and development14,040   17,569  
General and administrative14,855   13,182  
Intangibles amortization3,897   3,661  
Restructuring205   871  
Total operating expenses61,968   66,013  
Income (loss) from operations4,520   (3,231) 
Interest expense(766)  (717) 
Other expense, net(890)  (777) 
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax2,864   (4,725) 
Provision for (benefit from) income tax468   (1,128) 
Net income (loss)$2,396   $(3,597) 
Net income (loss) per share:   
Basic$0.07   $(0.11) 
Diluted$0.07   $(0.11) 
Weighted-average shares:   
Basic33,611   33,800  
Diluted33,782   33,800  


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 March 31, December 31,
 2021 2020
ASSETS   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and investments$80,549  $82,082 
Accounts receivable91,326  93,133 
Inventories69,467  75,650 
Other current assets24,477  20,837 
Total current assets265,819  271,702 
    
Property and equipment23,282  24,516 
Operating lease right-of-use assets10,776  11,669 
Goodwill and intangible assets234,762  244,040 
Deferred income tax26,321  27,563 
Other assets20,408  20,904 
Total assets$581,368  $600,394 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$24,486  $23,429 
Current portion of long-term debt36,523  50,000 
Accrued liabilities45,792  44,236 
Deferred revenue23,669  21,308 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities6,006  6,779 
Total current liabilities136,476  145,752 
    
Long-term debt  5,840 
Deferred income tax9,915  10,298 
Long-term operating lease liabilities8,181  8,959 
Other long-term liabilities17,864  18,451 
Total liabilities172,436  189,300 
Total stockholders’ equity408,932  411,094 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$581,368  $600,394 


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2021		 March 31,
2020
Operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$2,396   $(3,597) 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Provision for losses on accounts receivable101   522  
Depreciation and amortization7,257   6,994  
Loss on equity method investment136     
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment8   42  
Warranty reserve341   704  
Share-based compensation3,114   2,291  
Loss on commencement of sales-type leases6   295  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable4,962   15,612  
Inventories4,139   (3,443) 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(4,028)  (1,060) 
Accounts payable1,303   6,038  
Accrued liabilities1,172   (9,329) 
Deferred revenue2,732   2,190  
Deferred income tax1,064   103  
Net cash provided by operating activities24,703   17,362  
Investing activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment(731)  (3,575) 
Net cash used in investing activities(731)  (3,575) 
Financing activities:   
Repurchase of common stock   (10,495) 
Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards(1,150)  (1,883) 
Principal payments of financing lease liability(125)  (133) 
Proceeds from long-term borrowings   60,000  
Payments on borrowings(20,000)  (15,000) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities(21,275)  32,489  
Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents(4,230)  (2,557) 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(1,533)  43,719  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period82,082   63,297  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$80,549   $107,016  


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2021		 March 31,
2020
GAAP based results:   
Income (loss) before provision for income tax$2,864   $(4,725) 
    
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Intangibles amortization (COGS)1,751   1,668  
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS)611   290  
COVID-19 relief (COGS)(402)    
Intangibles amortization (OPEX)3,897   3,661  
Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX)21     
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX)579   817  
COVID-19 relief (OPEX)(2,512)    
Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax6,809   1,711  
    
Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted$1,397   $410  
    
Non-GAAP net income$5,412   $1,301  
Non-GAAP earnings per share:   
Basic$0.16   $0.04  
Diluted$0.16   $0.04  
    
Weighted-average shares used to compute   
Basic non-GAAP earnings per share33,611   33,800  
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share33,782   33,886  
    


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
GAAP Gross Profit$66,488   $62,782  
Amortization of intangibles1,751   1,668  
COVID-19 relief(402)    
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs611   290  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$68,448   $64,740  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin59.6 % 59.2 %
    
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)$4,520   $(3,231) 
Amortization of intangibles5,648   5,329  
COVID-19 relief(2,914)    
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs1,190   1,107  
Direct cost of acquisitions21     
Non-GAAP Operating Income$8,465   $3,205  
Non-GAAP Operating Margin7.4 % 2.9 %
    
GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit)$468   $(1,128) 
Effect of accumulated change of pretax income1,006   1,568  
Effect of change in annual expected tax rate(77)  (30) 
Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit)$1,397   $410  
    
    
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 June 30, 2021
 December 31, 2021
GAAP EPS Guidance$0.13 - $0.19   $0.64 - $0.79  
Amortization of intangibles0.16   0.63  
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs0.01   (0.02)  
Tax effect(0.04)   (0.14)  
Non-GAAP EPS Guidance$0.26 - $0.32   $1.11 - $1.26  


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
Neuro:   
Revenue$69,055  $65,350 
Cost of revenue27,508  25,249 
Intangibles amortization776  879 
Gross profit$40,771  $39,222 
Gross profit margin59.0% 60.0%
    
Newborn Care:   
Revenue$25,939  $24,232 
Cost of revenue10,928  9,898 
Intangibles amortization67  63 
Gross profit$14,944  $14,271 
Gross profit margin57.6% 58.9%
    
Hearing & Balance:   
Revenue$19,933  $19,801 
Cost of revenue8,252  9,786 
Intangibles amortization908  726 
Gross profit$10,773  $9,289 
Gross profit margin54.0% 46.9%
    
Consolidated:   
Revenue$114,927  $109,383 
Cost of revenue46,688  44,933 
Intangibles amortization1,751  1,668 
Gross profit$66,488  $62,782 
Gross profit margin57.9% 57.4%
    
Note: In 2020 the cost of Field Service within cost of revenue has been restated to reflect the appropriate allocation to Hearing & Balance.


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
Neuro:   
GAAP Gross Profit$40,771   $39,222 
Amortization of intangibles776   879 
COVID-19 relief(121)   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs296    
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$41,722   $40,101 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin60.4 % 61.4%
    
Newborn Care:   
GAAP Gross Profit$14,944   $14,271 
Amortization of intangibles67   63 
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs203   290 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$15,214   $14,624 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin58.7 % 60.3%
    
Hearing & Balance:   
GAAP Gross Profit$10,773   $9,289 
Amortization of intangibles908   726 
COVID-19 relief(281)   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs112    
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$11,512   $10,015 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin57.8 % 50.6%
    
Consolidated:   
GAAP Gross Profit$66,488   $62,782 
Amortization of intangibles1,751   1,668 
COVID-19 relief(402)   
Restructuring and other non-recurring costs611   290 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$68,448   $64,740 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin59.6 % 59.2%


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
Consolidated Revenue:   
United States$67,772  $68,338 
International47,155  41,045 
Totals$114,927  $109,383 
    
United States59% 62%
International41% 38%
Totals100% 100%


NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE AFTER EXITED PRODUCTS (unaudited)
(in millions)
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
Revenue$114.9  $109.4  $415.7  $495.1  
Newborn care*      (4.5) 
Neuro*      (1.2) 
Hearing & balance*      (0.1) 
Revenue after exited products$114.9  $109.4  $415.7  $489.3  
        
*Newborn care, Neuro, and Hearing & balance include exited businesses (GND, Neurocom, Medix) and other end of sales products.

